Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 17 Friday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions are likely traveling to Lumen Field to square off against the Seattle Seahawks with Tim Boyle under center.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed this week he was hoping to observe improvement from his backup quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons.

While Boyle looked more comfortable in the Lions' 20-16 loss, he tossed a late interception that cost his team an opportunity for the comeback victory.

"Yeah, he's had a good week and he did exactly what we thought he would. He doesn't look like somebody who is frazzled or frustrated or has lost confidence," Campbell said. "He looks better. He looks like he's learned from it, accepted it and he's ready to go to the next challenge."

Detroit is expecting to get back wideout Josh Reynolds, who should return to the team on Saturday.

The challenges of preparing his team to play have become increasingly more difficult, as several team's around the league has been decimated with illness.

"I say this every week, the hardest part is not that you lost a guy, the hardest part is not knowing who you're about to lose. We have no idea. I was crossing my fingers this morning, but even tomorrow morning, I'm crossing my fingers because you don't know who you're going to have," Campbell said. "That's the thing. Your game plan, let's get the next guy ready, no problem. But now, the next guy may be the one who is out, and the fact you get pressed against time to prepare those players."

