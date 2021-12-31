ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Firefighters respond to 1-story house near Sahara and Fort Apache

By Greg Haas
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters responded to a one-story house near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road on Friday afternoon.

Crews found smoke coming from a garage. No one was injured, according to Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The call came in just after 1 p.m. for a house in the 2800 block of Deep Water Circle, just south of Sahara.

Fire crews are still working at the scene.

IN THIS ARTICLE
