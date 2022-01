PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers has entered the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols. He will not coach the team Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers also reportedly added tw0 players, Myles Powell and Tyler Johnson into the protocol as well. Assistant Coach Dan Burke will lead the team until Rivers returns. CBS3 will have more on this developing story on Eyewitness News at 4.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO