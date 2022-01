As we turn the page to a new year, we all had hoped that, by now, this pandemic would have been behind us. Day after day, Ohio — and other states — continue to set new records on the number of new COVID-19 cases being diagnosed. At the end of last week, before the end of 2021, more than 2 million Ohioans were diagnosed with the virus since tracking began nearly two years ago.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO