Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 1 day ago

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR (TM) rose 0.66% to $185.30, General Motors Co. (GM) rose 0.86% to $58.63, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR (HMC) rose 0.74% to $28.45. Trading volume (13.4 M) remained 15.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 28.4 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

