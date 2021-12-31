ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

West Virginia WR Winston Wright enters transfer portal

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright is entering the transfer portal. Wright...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt

NEW ORLEANS -- Al Walcott set a Sugar Bowl record with a 96-yard interception return, Monaray Baldwin raced 48 yards for the go-ahead score on an end around, and sixth-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Mississippi 21-7 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night as injured Rebels quarterback Matt Corral watched from the sideline on crutches.
NFL
Daily Herald

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral injured in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS -- Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral injured his right leg while being sacked by Baylor's Cole Maxwell during the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. After being helped off the field by two trainers, Corral took a couple of paces on his own as he walked...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

North Carolina QB Sam Howell to forgo senior season for NFL

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Howell's decision was not surprising, but he made it official Saturday with a video posted on North Carolina football's official Twitter account. He is considered a potential first-round draft pick. The...
NFL
Daily Herald

No. 25 Kentucky rallies late to beat No. 17 Iowa 20-17

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz knew from experience that his vaunted defense would be challenged trying to contain dynamic Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in the Citrus Bowl. With the game on the line, Ferentz could only look on in horror as Robinson made the most spectacular play of...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
West Virginia State
Daily Herald

Adversity catches up to Utah in 4th quarter of 1st Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. -- Utah made sure its first trip to the Rose Bowl was memorable. Unfortunately for the Utes, they ran out of time to rally. The 10th-ranked Utes led most of the way Saturday, but an injury to quarterback Cam Rising during the fourth quarter and an undermanned secondary proved too much to overcome as No. 7 Ohio State rallied for a 48-45 victory in the 108th edition of the Granddaddy Of Them All.
UTAH STATE
Daily Herald

Jefferson leads No. 22 Arkansas over Penn State 24-10

TAMPA, Fla. -- Arkansas football is on the rise. KJ Jefferson picked up 104 of his 110 rushing yards in the second half and threw for 90 more to lead No. 22 Arkansas past Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl on Saturday. Raheim Sanders had 79 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts and Dominique Johnson added 85 yards on 11 carries as the Razorbacks finished with 361 yards on the ground.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Herald

Chiefs RB Edwards-Helaire downgraded to out vs. Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs downgraded running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to out of Sunday's game in Cincinnati. Edwards-Helaire hurt his shoulder early in the second half of last weekend's romp past Pittsburgh. He did not participate in practice this week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report before being downgraded Saturday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Mountaineers
Daily Herald

Billy Turner, trainer of Triple Crown winner, dies at 81

REDDICK, Fla. -- Billy Turner, who trained Seattle Slew to a Triple Crown sweep of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes in 1977, has died. He was 81. Turner died Friday at his home in Reddick where he had been in hospice care after battling prostate cancer for two years, according to a statement from his wife, Pat.
REDDICK, FL
Daily Herald

Houston visits Philadelphia on 4-game road skid

Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (19-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Rockets play Philadelphia. The 76ers are 6-8 in home games. Philadelphia has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3...
NBA
Daily Herald

Former NFL coach, player Dan Reeves dies at 77

ATLANTA -- Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by...
NFL
Daily Herald

Utah puts road win streak on the line against New Orleans

Utah Jazz (26-9, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (13-22, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its eight-game road win streak intact when the Jazz take on New Orleans. The Pelicans are 8-14 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks sixth...
NBA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
138K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy