ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7zyC_0da74DGM00

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcHPR_0da74DGM00

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) sank 0.72% to $171.07 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. The stock's fall snapped a six-day winning streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $8.85 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert. (RHHVF) fell 2.24% to $406.19, Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) fell 0.65% to $76.64, and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) rose 1.11% to $59.05. Trading volume (4.4 M) remained 3.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 7.4 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Merck Co#Roche Holding Ag Part#Rhhvf#Pfizer Inc#Automated Insights#Factset
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.09% to $44.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Xcel Energy's stock leads utilities sector in losses as about 15,000 Colorado customers remain without power

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. slumped 1.4% in midday trading Friday, and was the biggest decliner among the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's components. The company said it has restored service for about 80% of its customers that lost power as a result of the "extremely high winds and wildfires" in Colorado. The company said about 15,000 customers remain without power, which suggests about 75,000 customers had lost power. The company said it currently has about 350 employees and contractors working to restore power. Xcel's stock has now gained 0.9% this year, while the S&P's utilities sector ETF has gained 13.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.1%.
COLORADO STATE
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

The S&P 500 beat both Dow, and Nasdaq in 2021 by the widest margin in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens in 2022.

While the music played, investors kept dancing, paraphrasing a line from former Citigroup C, -0.07%. Purchasers of U.S. stocks have danced to the tune of a record rise for the broad-market S&P 500 index in 2021 and are eager to glean clues on what follows in the coming year which many expect to be filled with uncertainty even if pandemic worries begin to ebb.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oracle's stock falls toward record-long losing streak in wake of Cerner buyout deal

Shares of Oracle Corp. slipped 0.3% in afternoon trading Friday, putting them on track to extend their losing streak to 11 sessions. That would be the longest such streak since Oracle went public in March 1986, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The database giant's stock has now tumbled 15.3% since it last gained ground, when it rose 3.8% on Dec. 15 to close at a record $103.65. Highlighting the losing streak was the 11.2% drop in two days to Dec. 20, after The Wall Street Journal reported, and Oracle confirmed, that it agreed to buy medical-records company Cerner Corp. in a deal valued at $28.3 billion. Despite the record-long losing streak, Oracle's stock has still run up 35.7% this year, while the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF has climbed 34.1% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.3%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Saw Big Gains In 2021; Here's Why 2022 Could Be Another Winner

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared better than other indexes Friday, but it was the S&P 500 that closed 2021 as the top major stock market index. History suggests 2022 could be another strong year for investors. While it ended the day with a minor loss of 0.3%, the S&P 500 closed the year…
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nio's stock pulls back, after soaring about 15% the previous session

Shares of Nio Inc. pulled back 1.5% in premarket trading Friday, after soaring 14.8% the previous session, which was the biggest one-day gain since it rocketed 17.4% on March. 9. Thursday's rally in the China-based electric vehicle maker's stock occurred despite no releases or filings from the company, and followed a 3-day losing streak in which shed 6.5% to close Wednesday at $28.25, or just above the Dec. 20 14-month closing low of $28.16. Nio's stock has underperformed its China-based EV-maker peers by a wide margin in 2021, as it has shed 33.5% while shares of XPeng Inc. have climbed 14.2% and Li Auto Inc. have gained 10.8%. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc.'s stock has soared 51.7% year to date and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.2%. Based on the latest exchange data, short interest in Nio's stock as a percent of float, or publicly tradeable shares, was 3.78%, compared with 2.52% for XPeng, 3.04% for Li Auto and 3.2% for Tesla.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Energy stocks fall, led by Halliburton, as crude oil futures set to snap longest win streak in 10 months

Energy stocks were broadly lower in premarket trading Friday, as crude oil futures dropped 1.9% to put them in danger of snapping a seven-day win streak. Halliburton Co.'s stock traded down 2.4% ahead of the open, enough to make them the biggest premarket decliner among S&P 500 components. Elsewhere, shares of Hess Corp. slid 1.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 1.0%, Exxon Mobil Corp. slipped 0.4% and Chevron Corp. was down 0.4%. Crude oil futures had soared 10.5% during its seven-day win streak through Thursday, which would be the longest such stretch since the eight-day streak ended Feb. 10. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF , which declined 0.6% premarket, has run up 46.1% this year, while crude futures have hiked up 55.6% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.16%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Technology, Telecoms and Healthcare sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.16%, while the S&P 500 index lost 0.26%, and the NASDAQ Composite index lost 0.61%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

66K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy