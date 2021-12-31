KCMO to open warming centers over the weekend

Warming centers will open this weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, as part of the city’s Extreme Weather Plan.

To support the unhoused, Gregg/Klice, Westport Roanoke and Garrison community centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations are subject to change during other cold-weather events.

These centers will provide warmth but not food and beverages.

The Extreme Weather Plan is activated when daytime highs dip below 32 degrees or when the overnight low is less than 20 degrees.

When the plan is activated, the KCMO Emergency Operations Center opens a hotline to coordinate shelter bed availability, RideKC offers free heated rides to shelters and temporary overflow shelters may be opened when all shelters are full, depending on need.

A series of online dashboards from the city tracks shelter availability as well as other resources for the unhoused.

The shelter addresses for this weekend are:

Gregg/Klice, 1600 E. 17th Terrace

Westport Roanoke, 3601 Roanoke Rd.

Garrison, 1124 E. 5th St.



To reach out to a shelter, contact:

