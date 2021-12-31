ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens Injury Report; Averett is out, Oweh is doubtful, Jackson is questionable

By Morgan Adsit
foxbaltimore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is more of the same for the Ravens with their final injury report of 2021 as they head into week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams still dealing with injuries. Starting cornerback Anthony Averett has been ruled out...

foxbaltimore.com

