Ravens Injury Report; Averett is out, Oweh is doubtful, Jackson is questionable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari have inked a three-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2024 season, the franchise said Thursday.
The $15.35 million contract extension includes $7 million in guaranteed money, and it will pay Mekari roughly $5.1 million a year, according to the contract-tracking site Spotrac. Mekari, 24, is currently earning a base salary of $850,000.
Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta expressed excitement about the signing, saying that locking up Mekari for three more years was an “easy decision.”
“He’s tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player...
