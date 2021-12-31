Ravens Injury Report; Averett is out, Oweh is doubtful, Jackson is questionable

As NFL teams battle for their playoff lives with Week 17 on the horizon, the squads are also fighting the dreaded injury bug and the omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeping across the entire NFL. The Washington Football team has taken a major hit with that, as starting running back Antonio Gibson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's out for Sunday. The 49ers may not have Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's critical game against the Texans, as Garoppolo has been listed as doubtful with a thumb injury. The Ravens are hoping that Lamar Jackson can suit up against the Rams after missing Baltimore's last two games. The Kansas City Chiefs were hopeful Clyde Edwards-Helaire could play, but he's been downgraded to out.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO