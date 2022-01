Focus Daily News: What elected official seat do you sit in and for how long?. Daniel Haydin: All of the Cedar Hill City Council and Mayor are elected at-large, which means everyone votes for the one they want to choose. However, there are six places – two places where the candidates live on the west of Hwy 67, two places where they have to live east of Hwy 67, and places at-large (meaning they can live anywhere in the city). The Mayor is an at-large position. I sit in Place 2 and live west of Hwy 67. I am currently serving my 22nd year on the council.

