Report: Tesla Giga Austin To Start Production Next Week

2021 proved to be yet another formidable year for Tesla. In a year that saw electric vehicles carve out their own space in the transportation world, the company made further strides, keeping its spot on top even as new companies threatened competition. Tesla was able to hit the trillion dollar valuation mark, increase vehicle deliveries even as the world grappled with supply chain and delivery issues and sign a major deal with Hertz this year. And of course, you can't talk about Tesla without talking about Elon Musk, CEO and founder of the company, richest man in the world and Time Magazine Person of the Year, who saw plenty of successes in 2021 as well. Al Root, Senior Writer at Barron’s, explains just how good a year it was for Tesla.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO