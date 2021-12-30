FORECAST: New Year’s Day winter storm and extreme cold

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most parts of central and southern Iowa until midnight. Just north of the warning area is a Winter Weather Advisory for Carroll, Greene, Boone, Story, Marshall, Hamilton & Hardin Counties. Higher amounts of snow are likely across warning areas.

Light to moderate snow will continue across central and southern Iowa through the rest of the afternoon with most of the snow ending during the mid-late evening hours tonight.

4 PM Saturday

7 pm saturday

A sharp cutoff of snowfall totals has set up across the I-80 corridor. Southeast portions of the Des Moines metro are likely to still receive 4-6″ of snowfall, while northwest portions of the metro will likely remain under 4″. Hwy 34 in southern Iowa will likely end up with 5-8″ of snow with some places seeing slightly higher amounts, while Hwy 30 in northcentral Iowa is expected to pick up less than 3″ of snow.

Arctic cold will be in place across Iowa with highs in the single digits to low teens on Sunday. Because the wind will remain elevated out of the north between 10 and 15 mph, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of central Iowa until noon on Sunday. Temperatures will feel as low as -30° during this time. Frostbite can develop in as little as 30 minutes if skin is exposed. Fingers, toes, ears, and the nose are most susceptible to seeing frostbite. If traveling, pack extra clothes and blankets in case of an emergency.

