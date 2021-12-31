ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Man Dies From Injuries After Nassau County House Fire

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8ioy_0da72DTc00
The home before the fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A person who suffered critical injuries during a Long Island house fire earlier this week has died.

The blaze broke out around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Massapequa Park.

Responders arrived on Eastlake Avenue and discovered the home fully engulfed in flames, according to Nassau County Police.

The Massapequa Fire Department extinguished the fire, and were able to remove a 58-year-old man from the basement, police said.

Police said the man was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

On Friday afternoon Dec. 31, police announced that the man, now identified as Brian Moran, of Freeport, has succumbed to his injuries.

Two other residents of the home were also transported to local area hospitals for smoke inhalation and are expected to recover.

One firefighter was treated by medics at the scene for exhaustion.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

51-Year-Old Critically Injured In Overnight Nassau County Crash

A man was critically injured in an overnight New Year's Eve Long Island crash. It happened around 9:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 in Franklin Square. A 64-year-old man was driving a silver Honda eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of William Avenue when the collision occurred with a 51-year-old on a bicycle, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

New Year's Fire Destroys Morris County Home

A dog was rescued from the basement of a Morris County home and multiple people were hospitalized following a 2-alarm fire early New Year's Day. Flames consumed the home at 50 Thompson Ave. in Dover when crews arrived around 4:30 a.m. A GoFundMe for Santiago, his Aunt Bibiana and cousin...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Massapequa Park, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Freeport, NY
Nassau County, NY
Accidents
Daily Voice

Arson Suspected In Hackensack Apartment Fire, Responders Say

A pack of matches reportedly found outside a Hackensack apartment that was destroyed by fire brought arson investigators. Hackensack firefighters said they had the two-alarm, fifth-floor blaze at The Newport Apartments on Prospect Street under control within a half hour after it ignited at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. No serious injuries...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Dies In Edison Mobile Home Fire: Report

An unidentified man was killed by a fire that swept through his mobile home in Central Jersey, according to NJ Advance Media. Smoke billowed out of a trailer on Plainfield Avenue off Route 1 when firefighters arrived around 10:30 a.m., fire officials told the outlet. The man was pronounced dead...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Moran
Daily Voice

Fair Lawn Crash Sends Driver To Hospital

A motorist was hospitalized following a collision at a busy Fair Lawn intersection. The crash at Fair Lawn Avenue and Saddle River Road early Thursday afternoon sent one driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. The other driver refused medical attention. Both the Jeep...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Elmwood Park Man Stabs Mom In Back On New Year's Eve

An Elmwood Park man stabbed his mother in the back with a kitchen knife on New Year's Eve, snapping the blade off between her shoulder blades, responders said. Garfield police captured Emiliano Domi, 25, after investigators said he fled following Friday's attack on Martha Avenue near the border of both towns.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Elizabeth Man Arrested In Deadly New Year's Eve Stabbing

An Elizabeth man has been charged in a deadly New Year's Eve stabbing, authorities announced. Edwin Rivera, 48, stabbed Jose Burgos, 56, on the 400 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. A witness drove Burgos to Trinitas Regional Medical Center,...
ELIZABETH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Long Island#Police#Accident
Daily Voice

Details Released In Deadly Montgomery County Police Shootout

Four police officers from a Maryland department were placed on leave after a traffic stop that left one civilian dead this week. An off-duty officer who heard shots fired on the 900 block of Bonifant Street around 4:15 a.m. Silver Spring alerted on-duty officers, who then were on the lookout for a suspect vehicle early Wednesday morning, wusa9 reports.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Pickup Plows Into East Rutherford Restaurant

A pickup truck lived up to its name when it rammed through the wall of an East Rutherford restaurant as the dawn of the new year approached. The Dodge Ram went straight through the wall facing the parking lot of Al Di La, a restaurant and banquet hall on Hoboken Road between Paterson Avenue and Enoch Street, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
186K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy