Man Dies From Injuries After Nassau County House Fire

The home before the fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A person who suffered critical injuries during a Long Island house fire earlier this week has died.

The blaze broke out around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Massapequa Park.

Responders arrived on Eastlake Avenue and discovered the home fully engulfed in flames, according to Nassau County Police.

The Massapequa Fire Department extinguished the fire, and were able to remove a 58-year-old man from the basement, police said.

Police said the man was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

On Friday afternoon Dec. 31, police announced that the man, now identified as Brian Moran, of Freeport, has succumbed to his injuries.

Two other residents of the home were also transported to local area hospitals for smoke inhalation and are expected to recover.

One firefighter was treated by medics at the scene for exhaustion.

