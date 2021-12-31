ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Cheers: Bossip’s Last Minute New Year’s Eve Drink & Cocktail Guide

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago

The perfect drink guide for your 2021 New Years’ Eve festivities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JalRS_0da727GV00

Source: Rika Rahayu / EyeEm / Getty

We decided to put together some of our favorite cocktails that will help us all bring 2022 in the right way. If you’re looking for something new or want to cook up something unique from the bar cart you already have, we think you’ll find something here that suits you.

By all means, if something catches your eye, take that trip to your local store, grab a few items, and make you a new drink that might just become your favorite. As always, don’t drink and drive and drink responsibly.

DELEÓN CAFÉCITO CON LECHE

Take this irresistible drink to the next level with traditional Mexican chocolate, espresso, and DeLeón Reposado. The complementing flavor palate makes for a perfect cocktail any time of the day or night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ek3E4_0da727GV00

Source: DeLeon Tequila / other

1½ oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila
1 Café Bustelo Espresso Shot
2 oz Brewed and Chilled Ibarra Mexican Hot Chocolate
½ oz Half & Half (can be vegan)

GLASSWARE: Nick & Nora

METHOD
Rim Nick & Nora glass with Mexican chocolate and crushed espresso bean powder
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice
Shake vigorously and strain into a Nick & Nora glass
Garnish with Ibarra Chocolate Powder and crushed chocolate-covered espresso beans

DELEÓN BLANCO TOKYO TEA
DeLeon’s delicious twist on the eastern-inspired cousin of Long Island Iced Tea pairs DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila with yuzu’s tart and fragrant notes with some subtle sweetness to make this a fan favorite in any room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482v68_0da727GV00

Source: DeLeon Tequila / other

1 ½ oz DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila
1 Shiso Leaf
½ oz Japanese Yuzu
3 oz Tropical Green Tea
¾ oz – Orange Blossom Honey Syrup

GLASSWARE: Nick & Nora

METHOD:
All ingredients into a shaker with ice
Shake and strain into a coup glass
Garnish with a shio leaf and fresh jasmine flowers

DELEÓN ANEJO ON THE ROCKS
One of the best ways to enjoy DeLeon Anejo is on the rocks. The smooth caramel and vanilla finish creates such a simple and fanciful experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TojbY_0da727GV00

Source: DeLeon Tequila / other

1 ½ oz DeLeon’s Blanco Tequila
One large cubed ice block

GLASSWARE: Tumbler or Rocks Glass

METHOD:
Place large iced cube in a glass
Pour 2 oz. of DeLeon Anejo Tequila over the ice
Briefly stir
Garnish with an orange coin

D’ussé’s The New Fashioned

Source: D’usse Cognac / Dusse cognac

Ingredients
2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
3/4 oz Simple Syrup
3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until cold. Strain into a rocks glass with a large-format ice cube. Twist orange peel over the cocktail to release the oils.

Montaigut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GvPyq_0da727GV00

Source: D’usse Cognac / Dusse cognac

Ingredients

1 oz D’USSÉ VSOP
¾ oz Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth
½ oz Noilly Prat Red Vermouth
1/3 oz Benedictine
2 dashes Hella bitter aromatic

Method
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with a large ice cube. Strain into a rocks glass with a large format ice cube. Stir with a bar spoon for 10 seconds or until cold.

DeLeón

DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ewEX_0da727GV00

Source: DeLeon Tequila / DeLeon

This bold new take
on a classic Old Fashioned replaces the ubiquitous whiskey spirit to showcase the versatility and flavor profile of DeLeón Añejo.
Its combination of sweet and smoky pushes the boundaries of the cocktail’s conventions while remaining true to the essence of flavor.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz DeLeón Añejo
Tequila
¾ oz Orange Blossom
Honey Syrup
3 Dashes Smoked Apricot
Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously until cold. Strain over a large ice cube in a glass. Twist an orange peel over the drink to release the oils. Garnish with an orange peel and a brandied cherry. Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Large Format, Ice Cube, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry

Kuiper Belt Bourbon

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NEW! Kuiper Belt bourbon (@kuiperbeltspirits)

The Golden Hour

Ingredients
1 part Kuiper Bourbon
3/4 part Lillet® Blanc
3/4 part Aperol® Aperitif
Grapefruit peel

Method
1. Combine ingredients over ice in a mixing glass.
2. Stir thoroughly.
3. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass over a large ice cube.
4. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

D’USSÉ & Lemonade

This is for the lazy drinker who still wants something delicious. Some of us just do not have everything for the more advanced cocktails, but we do have some D’ussé and we can always Instacart some Lemonade.

Ingredients
1 1/2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
4 Parts Lemonade

Add D’USSÉ and lemonade into an ice-filled highball glass.

D’USSÉ Collins

Add D’USSÉ, simple syrup, and lemon juice into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with club soda.

Ingredients
2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
3/4 Parts Simple Syrup
1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice
Top Club Soda

GREY GOOSE VODKA -EAST 8

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with pineapple and a lime wedge.
Ingredients

45 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka
30 ml Pineapple Juice
15 ml Aperol
15 ml Fresh Lime Juice
15 ml Simple Syrup
7.5 ml Passion Fruit Syrup

SUMMER NEVER ENDS

Put in a shaker with ice. Gently shake, strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with pineapple chunks and rosemary sprig.

Ingredients

1.5 parts GREY GOOSE® Vodka
1.5 parts Coconut Water
0.5 part Simple Syrup
2.0 parts Pineapple Juice
+ Pineapple Slice
+ Rosemary Sprig

ROCA PATRÓN REPOSADO Tommy’s Margarita

Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Ingredients
2 oz Roca Patrón Reposado or Patrón Silver
1 oz Fresh lime juice
.5 oz Agave nectar, to taste
+ Kosher salt rim
+ Lime wedge for garnish

PATRÓN SILVER Paloma

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Ingredients

2 oz Patrón Silver
3 oz Grapefruit soda
.5 oz Fresh lime juice
+ Pinch of salt
+ Grapefruit slice for garnish
+ Salt rim (optional)

DeLeón Blanco Peach Mango Margarita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTE6J_0da727GV00

Source: DeLeon Tequila / Deleon Tequila

Featuring two of the top summer fruits, Mango and Peach, this updated margarita combines a fruit-forward flavor with DeLeón Blanco for a refreshing and eye-catching in-season cocktail. Rim rocks glass and fill with ice. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into ice filled rimmed glass. Garnish with lime wheel and fresh peach slice.

Ingredients
1 ½ oz – DeLeón Blanco Tequila
1 oz – Peach Puree
½ oz – Mango Puree
½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice
½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice
¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup

DeLeón Reposado Blood Orange Paloma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9WCG_0da727GV00

Source: Deleon tequila / Deleon Tequila

A flavorful take on a traditional Paloma, the bold and full-flavored notes of blood orange accents the thirst-quenching taste of grapefruit in this refreshing DeLeón Reposado cocktail. Rim glass with Pink Himalayan Salt and fill with ice. Add DeLeón Reposado, agave nectar syrup, blood orange, grapefruit and lime juices into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into glass. Top with a splash of Topo Chico. Garnish with a dried blood orange and lime wheel.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Reposado Tequila
¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup
1 oz – Fresh Squeezed Blood Orange Juice
1 oz – Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice
Splash: Topo Chico Sparkling Water

818 Margarita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXSWR_0da727GV00

Source: LaFORCE

Run a lime wedge around the rim of your glass and dip and turn it in the salt. Add tequila, agave syrup, lime juice, Grand Marnier and a few cubes of ice to cocktail shaker. Shake for about 10 seconds until combined and pour into your glass.

Ingredients

1.5 oz. 818 Tequila Blanco
1 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
.75 oz. fresh lime juice
Agave Syrup
Lime Wedge & Salt for the rim

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collins Glass#Old Fashioned Glass#Cocktail Glass#Cocktails#Drink Can#Food Drink#Mexican#Dele N Reposado Tequila 1#Rim Nick Nora#Ibarra Chocolate Powder#Long Island Iced Tea#Japanese
Popculture

Gordon Ramsay Slammed for Nearly $500 New Year's Eve Meals

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is reportedly charging £345 per person at his Michelin-starred restaurant Petrus in London for a New Year's Eve meal. The cost for the seven-course meal, which is almost $500 in U.S. currency, does not include alcohol, which will cost you extra. The menu caused outrage on social media, especially considering he has been roasted in the past for showing off the pricey small dishes served at Petrus.
RESTAURANTS
Houston Chronicle

The 25 Cocktails Poised for a Comeback in 2022

The Aperol Spritz and espresso martini have made big and unexpected comebacks in the past few years — possibly due to some overly aggressive negative publicity and then backlash to said negativity. But for whatever reasons, some drinks from times prior to the mixology boom (an era we’ll call...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

How to cure a hangover: What to eat in the morning on New Year’s Day

What’s that pulsating feeling behind your eyes? That alien scratching at the inside of your skull? That tannic dryness and faint metallic taste coating the inside of your mouth? Oh yes, that’s a hangover. I’d forgotten about those. And you might have forgotten about them, too.After New Year’s Eve celebrations were scuppered by lockdown restrictions at the end of 2020, Britons went all out on New Year’s Eve 202 after the government announced there would be no new measures put in place before 1 January 2022. Firework displays lit up the night skies, revellers partied on through the night and...
RECIPES
la-story.com

Try These Cocktails That Will Make Your Holiday Season Bright!

Make the Season Bright with These Great Cocktail Recipes!. I have curated six different cocktails or products for you to choose from. There’s a lot of range in the various spirits including new canned cocktail-inspired seltzer called Shiner Tall ‘Tails! Lots of different flavors and presentations for you to choose from. I think you will like this collection!
FOOD & DRINKS
agrinews-pubs.com

Diamond Dishes: Eat, drink and be cheesy for New Year’s Eve

Are you looking for a fabulous recipe for your New Year’s Eve celebration? How about scrumptious party fare that’s festive enough for any special occasion. It’s easy, inexpensive, scalable and adaptable to suit any party plan. And it’s communal, so guests will mingle. Let’s make cheese fondue.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Add Maple Syrup To Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are pretty popular. According YouGovAmerica, 36% of Americans like their eggs prepared in this manner. But, people can be pretty particular when it comes to how their dish is made. Bravo's "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi shared with Bon Appétit she only eats scrambled eggs if she makes them herself. She said, "I don't like my eggs overcooked — it just takes the pleasure out of them for me." Other celebrity chefs like to add other ingredients to their scramble. Per Men's Health, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay likes to mix in sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes in his breakfast dish, while Bobby Flay revealed in the same article that he likes a recipe that uses smoked salmon, goat cheese butter, and scallions.
RECIPES
The Guardian

New Year wines: drink less, drink better

New year resolutions in relation to booze almost always involve self-denial, but let me suggest an alternative: drink less but better. The problem with giving up for an extended period is that at some point you have to adjust to drinking again. Having just one drink a day in January (my preferred strategy), or taking two to three days off a week (and maybe even four, at least for this month), creates a more healthy drinking pattern. Combine that with an emphasis on quality over quantity, and it becomes a sustainable lifestyle.
DRINKS
WRAL

Rums, tequila and wine facing shortage ahead of New Year's celebrations

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rums, tequila and wine facing shortage ahead of New Year's celebrations. Liquor stores are reporting an alcohol shortage ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. Stores...
DRINKS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy