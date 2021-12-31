Betty White's connections to Wisconsin range from meeting a husband, to a Milwaukee Bucks player

Legendary actress Betty White, 99, died Friday a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

While most fans remember her from "The Golden Girls," "The Betty White Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," some might be interested to learn how she was connected to Wisconsin.

Husband Allen Ludden born and buried in Mineral Point

Classic gameshow fans may remember Allen Ludden, born in Mineral Point, who hosted the show "Password" from 1961 to 1980.

After meeting White on "Password," Ludden proposed and the two were married in 1963. They remained married until Ludden died of stomach cancer in 1981. He was buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, and a heartbroken White attended the funeral there.

The Mineral Point Library Archives currently houses the Allen Ludden Papers donated by White.

Appleton native makes Betty White documentary

In 2018, documentarian and Appleton native Steve Boettcher debuted a film he directed, "Betty White: First Lady of Television."

The film first appeared on PBS but fans can now watch it on Netflix.

Boettcher talked to The Post Crescent of Appleton about the film in 2019. He mused about discovering during his research that White was literally older than sliced bread, and about her start in show business as a high school student who appeared for camera tests for a new medium, television, in 1939.

"Watching her and being with her, to me she's the eternal optimist," Boettcher told the Post Crescent. "She's tenacious but she's very genuine. I think that's what I take from this film and hopefully the audience will see that.

"I think she really embraces what life has to offer and being kind for her has never gone out of fashion."

Betty White in a Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears promo

During the 2019 season, the NFL was celebrating its 100th season with an opening matchup of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. To bring fans and viewers' eyes to the game, White, or "B-Dog" as she called herself, was tapped to promote the game.

"There's only one thing more badass" than a Packers-Bears season opener, White said in the promo spot, "and you're looking at her."

White, by the way, was born in Bears country in Oak Park, Illinois, but just an hour south of the Wisconsin border.

Former Milwaukee Bucks player Udoh meets his idol

Who knew former Milwaukee Bucks big man Ekpe Udoh was a huge fan of White?

In 2012, Udoh sent out numerous tweets asking "how do I go about meeting Betty White?"

In 2013, Udoh finally got his opportunity and got a picture of himself hugging his celebrity idol.

