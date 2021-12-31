U.S. bank regulator McWilliams to resign FDIC on Feb 4 - statement

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Friday she will step down from her role effective Feb. 4, 2022.

The term of Jelena McWilliams, who was appointed to the role in June 2018 by former U.S. President Donald Trump and who often clashed with the majority-Democratic board, was not expected to expire until mid-2023.

“The agency has focused on maintaining and instilling confidence in our banking system while at the same time promoting innovation, strengthening financial inclusion, improving transparency, and supporting community banks and minority depository institutions,” she said in a statement. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)