Economy

U.S. bank regulator McWilliams to resign FDIC on Feb 4 - statement

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Friday she will step down from her role effective Feb. 4, 2022.

The term of Jelena McWilliams, who was appointed to the role in June 2018 by former U.S. President Donald Trump and who often clashed with the majority-Democratic board, was not expected to expire until mid-2023.

“The agency has focused on maintaining and instilling confidence in our banking system while at the same time promoting innovation, strengthening financial inclusion, improving transparency, and supporting community banks and minority depository institutions,” she said in a statement. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)

hngn.com

Why Will Inflation Matter in 2022? Here's Why You Should Be Concerned and Tips To Gear Up Your Personal Finances

After a second year in which the word "unprecedented" did more than its fair share of narrative heavy lifting, economists are pretty hopeful about 2022. Sharply rising prices and the uncertain severity of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus cast twin shadows over forecasters' expectations, but some found a reason for optimism despite such unknowns.
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green

Jan 1 (Reuters) - The European Union has drawn up plans to label some natural gas and nuclear energy projects as "green" investments after a year-long battle between governments over which investments are truly climate-friendly. The European Commission is expected to propose rules in January deciding whether gas and nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
