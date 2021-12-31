Man injured in Dayton stabbing

W. Third Stabbing

DAYTON — A man has been taken to an area hospital after being stabbed in Dayton.

The incident happened at a BP Gas Station on W. Third Street around 3:40 p.m.

Dayton Police on scene told News Center 7 that an initial investigation showed that the victim was stabbed by a male suspect after an argument.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they have a suspect in custody.

