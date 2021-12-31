ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

After COVID test on plane, woman spends flight in bathroom

By Taylor Delandro
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHTLK_0da70iZb00

( NewsNation Now ) — A Chicago teacher spent several hours in an airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID-19 during the flight.

Marisa Fotieo was flying to Iceland; she was only about an hour into the flight when her throat started to hurt, so she took a self-test during the flight. It came back positive; Fotieo said in a Dec. 20 TikTok video she shared about her experience.

Fotieo then notified a flight attendant, and it was decided she would spend the rest of the flight in the bathroom.

Fauci: Arguments against vaccinating kids don’t ‘make any sense’

But the teacher told WZZM the airline did an excellent job of making her as comfortable as possible.

“Their flight attendants are so positive and so kind, and they just put everybody at ease the second that this happened, and they put me at ease, which is why I think I was so willing to stay in that bathroom,” she said.

After landing, Fotieo was quarantined for 10 days and had to spend the Christmas holiday alone. However, the flight attendant who helped Fotieo spread some holiday cheer by sending food and gifts while she was in quarantine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
FOX8 News

Road trip: Check out these highly-rated specialty museums in NC, many right down the road from you

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Covid#Weather#Newsnation#Tiktok#Wzzm#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX8 News

‘Just a shock’: Greensboro mother loses 20-year-old daughter to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As vehicle after vehicle pulled up to a free COVID testing site on Meadowview Road in Greensboro, Shannell Lucas could not stop thinking about her daughter, Modeste. The 20-year-old tested positive for COVID recently, and her health declined rapidly. “Her symptoms didn’t get any better. Her breathing was still being labored,” Shannell […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Officials say fire near Grandfather Mountain 80% contained

NEBO, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials fighting the forest fire that broke out near Grandfather Mountain say the fire is now 80% contained. On Saturday, officials released new details about the Lost Cove Fire, saying rain and humid conditions have helped fight the fire. which has burned an estimated 1,000 acres. “The fire has burned to […]
NEBO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy