Georgia football v. Michigan final score, commentary from Orange Bowl in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Georgia Bulldogs defeated Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama.

Georgia lost 41-24 to the Crimson Tide in the SEC championship on Dec. 4. It will be the second CFB final between the teams after Alabama won the 2018 title 26-23 in Atlanta.

10:48 p.m. Michigan football scores first touchdown against UGA defense

Michigan scores on a 35-yard touchdown to pull within 34-11 of Georgia in the Orange Bowl semifinal.

10:46 p.m. UGA defensive end Chaz Chambliss ejected for targeting

Georgia defensive end Chaz Chambliss is ejected for questionable targeting call in closing minutes of Orange Bowl.

Miami native James Cook , Dalvin Cook's brother , catches a 39-yard touchdown from quarterback Stetson Bennett and Georgia takes a 34-3 lead with 11:11 to play.

10:08 p.m. UGA football leads 27-3 entering fourth quarter

The Bulldogs lead Michigan by 24 points entering the fourth quarter of the CFP semifinals Orange Bowl matchup.

9:50 p.m. Nakobe Dean forces fumble

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean forces a Michigan fumble recovered by Devonte Wyatt, Bulldogs take over at own 47 with a 27-3 lead.

9:3 p.m. Derion Kendrick with second interception

Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick pulls down an interception in the end zone, his second of the game, and the Bulldogs thwart Michigan's first drive of the second half after the Wolverines drove to UGA's 19. Georgia takes over at its 20 leading 27-3.

9:28 p.m. Michigan to receive second half kickoff

Georgia outgained the Wolverines 330-101 in the first half and begins the second half with a 27-3 lead.

8:56 p.m. Stetson Bennett connects deep with Jeremaine Burton for TD

Stetson Bennett goes deep down the right side for Jermaine Burton on a 57-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs open up a 27-3 lead with 1:38 to go in the half.

8:46 p.m. James Cook big catch leads to field goal

Stetson Bennett connected with running back James Cook on a 53-yard catch in single coverage. The Bulldogs couldn't punch it in the end zone, but Jack Podlesny made a 28-yard field goal. Georgia leads 20-3 with 3:50 to go in the half.

8:37 p.m. Michigan gets on scoreboard

Jake Moody boots a 36-yard field goal to cut Georgia lead to 17-3 with 7:16 left in the half. A 42-yard pass from Cade McNamara to Roman Wilson, beating Derion Kendrick set up the score.

8:28 p.m. Jack Podlesny extends the lead to 17-0.

Jack Podlesny 43-yard field goal with 12:26 to go in the first half increases the Bulldogs lead to 17-0. Stetson Bennett with a 20-yard run on the drive.

8:05 p.m. Kenny McIntosh gets tricky

Georgia pulled out some trickeration. Running back Kenny McIntosh took a handoff and hit Adonai Mitchell on an 18-yard touchdown pass. Georgia leads 14-0 with 4:41 to go in the first quarter,

Brock Bowers TD puts Georgia ahead

Brock Bowers with 3 catches on the opening drive including a 9-yard TD pass from Stetson Bennett. Georgia up 7-0 with 10:49 to go in the first quarter. Bowers just set Georgia single season touchdown record with 12.

7:12 p.m. The officials tonight

It's a Big 12 crew working the game tonight. The referee is Scott Campbell.

7:02 p.m. It will be Alabama vs. ...

There is under 37 minutes before kickoff and both teams are on the field warming up. You figure that word got to them in the locker room that Alabama was about to finish off Cincinnati. Final score: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6.

5:59 p.m. Georgia walk-on brother of Michigan assistant

Former Georgia graduate assistant George Helow is linebackers coach for Michigan. His brother Matthew is a walk-on linebacker for the Bulldogs who is not dressed out tonight. Matthew and George are from Jacksonville in a family with 10 kids.

5:52 p.m. Jim Harbaugh on his connection to Georgia

Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean said this week he wouldn’t be making the trip here for the game as his brother-in-law, Jim Harbaugh, coaches Michigan. Joani Crean, Tom’s wife and Jim’s sister, has been down in south Florida this week with their daughters.

“I’ll watch it on TV,” Tom Crean said. “My son Riley will be here and "we’ll watch it.”

Jim Harbaugh said his sister hasn’t said who she is rooting for.

Tom Crean is :like a brother to John and I," he said. "We're so fired up when Joani started dating Tom and then when they got married it was like getting a second brother for me. Through the years, he's just awesome. What a guy. What a tremendous brother, person, coach, father. He is so rock solid.”

5:16 p.m. John Madden's family connection to Michigan

Michigan freshman quarterback Jesse Madden from Oakland, Calif., is the grandson of legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden who died suddenly this week.

"Jesse on our team, he's adored," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. "He's contributing, been a big factor contributing to our success. The day John Madden passed away, I looked over there and saw Jesse Madden, there's a Madden on the football field contributing to this team's success, and his grandfather would be very proud."

Jesse Madden's only appearance this season came against Northern Illinois

5:29 p.m. Wolverines prepped for Florida heat

The last outdoor game for Michigan was the 42-27 win over Ohio State on Nov. 27 when temperatures at kickoff were 29 degrees with snow.

The Wolverines have been in south Florida now for almost a week so they've acclimated to the heat. 6:15 p.m. update: Should have mentioned before, but it's 76 degrees with temperatures forecast to be 70s all game.

Coach Jim Harbaugh, running back Hassan Haskins said, tells the team to "stay hydrated, drink water. We've just been practicing -- we just get in there and just try to get used to the weather and the humid and all that and things like that. He keeps telling us to drink water and stuff like that, so we've definitely been doing that, and we're getting used to the humid and the heat."

5:03 p.m. Strength vs. strength intriguing matchup

Georgia has what’s widely viewed as the nation’s best front seven, but Michigan counters with an offensive line that was named the Joe Moore Award winner for nation’s top unit up front.

“We're well aware that especially their front in their box is very talented, but I think the heart and soul of our offense is our O-line, and I think if anyone in the country is going to block them, it's going to be our dudes,” Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said. “I think we size up well to them.”

Georgia nose guard Jordan Davis and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt are part of a line that includes talented sophomore Jalen Carter and defensive end Travon Walker.

Then on the second level is Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean and two other players expected to play in the NFL in Channing Tindall and Quay Walker.

“It's going to be a train wreck inside,” Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said. “I mean, it's two smashmouth teams kind of going against each other and endurance is going to play a big piece in that, who's able to win the fourth quarter, who's able to win the line of scrimmage late in the game is going to be the key to who wins the game.

4:48 p.m. JT Daniels update

Georgia’s practices were closed to the media this week in a late-change to policy. ESPN’s Holly Rowe was permitted in to watch on Wednesday.

She saw quarterback JT Daniels practice.

“He looked good,” she said on the Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday.

She said that all of Georgia’s projected starters made the trip to Florida.

Kirby Smart said Wednesday that Stetson Bennett remains the starting quarterback.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football v. Michigan final score, commentary from Orange Bowl in Miami