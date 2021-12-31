Flood Watch issued for Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 14:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alexander; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson;...alerts.weather.gov
