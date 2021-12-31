Flood Watch issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick .Although the Flood Watch will be allowed to expire, an areal flood warning remains in effect for Christian and Todd County through 8 am CST Sunday morning. Saturated soils and drainage from rainfall Friday night and Saturday will keep streams, creeks, and ditches near bankfull for some time. Low-lying areas will likely remain inundated through Saturday night in these areas. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, White, and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne MO. * Until 6 PM CST this evening * WHEN...Through early this evening. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris, especially with respect to those still dealing with tornado debris clean up. Drivers should be vigilant for standing water in low-lying areas. Approaching these water covered areas at excessive speeds may cause hydroplaning and loss of control of your vehicle. Although the Flood Watch will be allowed to expire at 6 pm, an areal flood warning remains in effect for Christian and Todd County through 8 am CST Sunday morning. Saturated soils and drainage from rainfall Friday night and Saturday will keep streams, creeks, and ditches near bankfull for some time. Low- lying areas will likely remain inundated through Saturday night in these areas.

PIKE COUNTY, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO