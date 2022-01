NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whether you’re staying home or heading out, many of us have longstanding traditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to find out if the pandemic is affecting those traditions. A world away from the bright lights of Times Square, Caloway found people in Union Square preparing for a more subdued celebration. “We stay in and we have hot chocolate,” said East Harlem resident Krissy Fantasia. “And pizza,” said Isabella Rourke. “Soul food, sometimes. One of the old soul food dishes. I’ve got to change it around, and see how creative I’m going to be with...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO