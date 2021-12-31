ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy Rain & Storm Potential Through Saturday Night

By Jeff Andrews
WTVQ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have an elevated risk for severe weather tonight through Saturday night. Flooding is fairly certain. Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail are all a possibility. The highest threat seems to be Saturday...

www.wtvq.com

Comments

wabi.tv

Rain Changing To Snow Sunday

Areas of fog & scattered showers today. Rain changes into snow on Sunday with a period of sleet & freezing rain. Light Wintry mix tonight, mild with showers Saturday. Rain to snow for Sunday. WABI McKay Thurs PM Dec 30. Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST. Cloudy with...
ENVIRONMENT
41nbc.com

Severe storms possible Sunday morning

A strong cold front will be moving into Middle Georgia through the overnight hours tonight and into Sunday morning. The line will be coming in with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and the potential for tornadoes. This places much of the area under a level 1 threat for severe weather...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Tornado Watch this afternoon

SATURDAY NIGHT: The severe weather threat will end from the northwest to southeast overnight as a cold front transits the region. A few thunderstorms out ahead of the front may be able to tap into abundant energy and could reach severe criteria, with damaging winds the main threat. The tornado threat continues to decrease, and […]
ENVIRONMENT
wcbi.com

A severe Saturday and potentially snowy Sunday ahead

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The threat for severe weather Saturday has been ramping up, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes being the primary hazards. Mother Nature flips the switch on Sunday as cold air from Saturday’s cold front drops temperatures low enough for some potential snow to fall. The cold pattern will continue into early next week as clouds make a comeback.
COLUMBUS, MS
KFOR

Dangerous Cold and Snow Tonight across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Arctic air rings in the New Year with temperatures plummeting to the teens and 20s Saturday afternoon. Wind chills will drop to 5 degrees below zero this afternoon and to 10 below zero this evening!. A band of snow will move east across the state...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WSAZ

Flooding reported in Floyd County after Saturday’s heavy rain

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials reported several roads in Floyd County covered with water and impassable. We received several videos and pictures from people around the region. We will update this story with more as they come in. On the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, pictures show parts...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Staying dry Sunday, but more rain & snow are ahead

We had mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer high temperatures on Saturday, but we'll be getting downright cold again for the start of your Sunday. Clouds will increase on Sunday. Rain, snow, and gusty south winds will return to our forecast on Monday. More rain and snow is ahead for your first work week of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Rain and Mild Temperatures to Start 2022

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking mild weather and showers as we head through the first day of 2022. Many woke up to dense fog early Saturday morning, though the fog did lift as the morning progressed. Temperatures will remain quite mild as we head into Saturday afternoon with...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Kicking Off The New Year With A Winter Storm

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s the early morning calm across Chicago. Damp and drizzle with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. We’ll likely start to see snow falling in Chicago around lunchtime. A bulk of snow moves through between 2-8 p.m. Total snow accumulations for most areas will be in the 4 to 8″ range but by the lakefront 8″+ is likely. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. Snow starts to wind down Saturday night into Sunday morning. A sharp chill settles in for the end of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday near 20° with subzero wind chills heading into Monday morning. TODAY: Snow develops. Windy. High: 33 TONIGHT: Snow ends overnight. Low: 16 TOMORROW: Morning Indiana snow showers. Then Clearing sky. High: 20
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Continues Throughout The Weekend, Flood Watches In Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ok, who all felt it? Let’s talk about the “boom” briefly before the forecast. This morning, before noon, a loud boom could be heard and it even left some houses shaking across western Pennsylvania? Well, my colleague Ray Petelin had a theory that it wasn’t an earthquake, but a meteor. Satellite lightning detection can pick up on meteors.  There was a quick event at 11:26am (tiny, green blip), which lines to with the timing of this morning's "boom". This is just an idea, while other possibilities are being researched. pic.twitter.com/XDhCPbHs41 — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 1, 2022 Shortly...
PITTSBURGH, PA

