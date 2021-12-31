ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Savage Surprise Drops Two New Songs To Close Out 2021

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
HipHopDX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article21 Savage has been getting a jump start on the 2022 MVP rapper race and returned on Friday (December 31) to close out the new year with two brand new tracks. The tracks, “No Debate” and “Big Smoke,” were teased on 21’s Instagram Friday...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
