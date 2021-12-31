21 Savage Surprise Drops Two New Songs To Close Out 2021

Before the year closes out, 6LACK (LVRN / Interscope Records) doubles up his efforts and rewards fans with a hearty twosome in “By Any Means” and “Rent Free.” After notching a career-best No. 3 debut on the Hot 100 alongside Lil Tjay for “Calling My Phone,” the Atlanta hyphenate proves why he remains in an elite territory as a nimble wordsmith on the former. Despite his smoldering success, in under 90 seconds, 6LACK proves that his insatiable hunger remains intact as he seamlessly floats over the ethereal sound-bed. On “Rent Free,” 6LACK’s versatility shines as he deftly sings about his lover’s relationship struggles and his desire to remedy the situation. “You live in my mind rent-free,” he croons.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO