Wisconsin bill aims to ban high fees for jail phone calls

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers are proposing a law that would stop county jails from charging excessive fees for phone calls.

The bill would cap jail call charges to the same rates that national prepaid wireless telephone providers charge, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

It comes after a report from the Prison Policy Initiative found that some Wisconsin counties charges over $14 for a 15-minute phone call.

Democrat Rep. Samba Baldeh is supporting the bill. He says those charges amount to making a profit on inmates who have not been convicted of any crimes and cuts them off from friends and family.

Dane County sets record for single-day COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

MADISON, Wis. — For the second day in a row, public health officials have reported record-breaking COVID-19 case counts in Dane County. The latest data from Public Health Madison & Dane County’s data dashboard shows a staggering 1,298 people tested positive on Wednesday. Dane County’s previous single-day record for new cases was set yesterday when PHMDC reported 721 new cases....
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

PHMDC ‘exploring options’ for more COVID-19 testing as cases surge

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County is “exploring options” for additional COVID-19 testing as the county continues to see a record number of new cases of the virus. PHMDC communications coordinator Morgan Finke said the agency is working with partners on adding testing. Testing has been very busy over the past two to three weeks, PHMDC’s COVID-19...
MADISON, WI
Janesville Fire Department adds fifth ambulance to fleet

JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Janesville Fire Department is adding a new ambulance to its fleet, the department announced Friday. The ambulance, which will go into service Saturday, and is the fifth ambulance in the department’s fleet. Janesville will also add two paramedics to their team. Officials said the ambulance will give faster care to residents on the city’s west side...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After site visit, PHMDC makes recommendations to slow COVID-19 spread at Dane Co. Jail

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County has made a number of recommendations to the Dane County Jail to slow the spread of COVID-19 behind bars. On Monday, health officials visited the jail, PHMDC communications coordinator Morgan Finke said. Following the visit, the department made three recommendations: Continue to offer vaccination to residents; Continue to check new residents...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

