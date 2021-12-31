Shasta County sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of two counts of murder after two people were found dead at a residence in north Redding early Friday morning.

Colton Wayne Rhone, 28, was taken into custody at 11 a.m. and held on two counts of murder, Sgt. Chris Edwards said. Rhone's bail has been set at $2 million and an arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Shasta County Superior Court.

Deputies were called to the home at 18395 Oasis Road at 4:58 a.m. Friday after getting a report of two deceased adults, according to Edwards of the Major Crimes Unit.

The bodies were found by two relatives who lived on the property of the deceased man and woman, and had been out of state. They found the two bodies when they returned, Edwards said.

The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of family, authorities said. Their injuries were "consistent with homicide," Edwards said.

Deputies who went to the home found Rhone, who also lived on the property in a travel trailer. Rhone was "noncompliant" with deputies, Edwards said.

Rhone was eventually taken into custody and arrested at 11 a.m.

Rhone was interviewed by the Major Crimes Unit and made admissions to the killings, authorities said.

Anyone who has any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff's office's Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email, MCU@co.shasta.ca.us.

Michele Chandler covers city government and housing issues for the Redding Record Searchlight /USA Today Network. Follow her on Twitter at @MChandler_RS , call her at 530-225-8344 or email her at michele.chandler@redding.com.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Deputies: Man held on suspicion of murder after two found dead in north Redding