ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Deputies: Man held on suspicion of murder after two found dead in north Redding

By Michele Chandler, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WaEja_0da6ySRL00

Shasta County sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of two counts of murder after two people were found dead at a residence in north Redding early Friday morning.

Colton Wayne Rhone, 28, was taken into custody at 11 a.m. and held on two counts of murder, Sgt. Chris Edwards said. Rhone's bail has been set at $2 million and an arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Shasta County Superior Court.

Deputies were called to the home at 18395 Oasis Road at 4:58 a.m. Friday after getting a report of two deceased adults, according to Edwards of the Major Crimes Unit.

The bodies were found by two relatives who lived on the property of the deceased man and woman, and had been out of state. They found the two bodies when they returned, Edwards said.

The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of family, authorities said. Their injuries were "consistent with homicide," Edwards said.

Deputies who went to the home found Rhone, who also lived on the property in a travel trailer. Rhone was "noncompliant" with deputies, Edwards said.

Rhone was eventually taken into custody and arrested at 11 a.m.

Rhone was interviewed by the Major Crimes Unit and made admissions to the killings, authorities said.

Anyone who has any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff's office's Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email, MCU@co.shasta.ca.us.

Michele Chandler covers city government and housing issues for the Redding Record Searchlight /USA Today Network. Follow her on Twitter at @MChandler_RS , call her at 530-225-8344 or email her at michele.chandler@redding.com. Please support our entire newsroom's commitment to public service journalism by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Deputies: Man held on suspicion of murder after two found dead in north Redding

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Shasta County, CA
Crime & Safety
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Shasta County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sgt#The Major Crimes Unit#Mchandler Rs
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

558
Followers
144
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy