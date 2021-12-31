ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Tips for Designing Engaging Out-of-Home Advertising in 2022

By Matt O'Connor
MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOut-of-home (OOH) advertising allows brands to meet people where they are in the real world and drives them to take action. Although down in numbers last year since so many Americans spent unusually high amounts of time at home, OOH recovered swiftly in 2021. Recent figures from the Out of Home...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

5 Web Design Mistakes to Watch out for in 2022

A professional website is one of the most important requirements for startups and new businesses looking for more leads and quick conversions. Many marketers, however, can't offer this through their websites. The last thing you would want to be guilty of is web design mistakes that they tend to ignore. To prevent that, we have listed down some of the major web-design mistakes that you should definitely watch out for in 2022. The next big web design mistake is the absence of a contact form on your site.
CELL PHONES
rcbizjournal.com

Advertise With Us

BANNERS, BOXES, IN-STORY ADS, SPONSORED CONTENT, AUDIO & EMAIL SPONSORSHIPS. Rockland County Business Journal is a 24/7 online business journal covering the county. It is Rockland’s only comprehensive source for local business news. Visit us at: rcbizjournal.com. Our coverage of hyper-local and highly targeted business news is updated daily...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
meetingstoday.com

Key Tips to Create Engagement for a Hybrid Event

Some of your attendees will multitask while at the event. A few will eat a meal during the event. Others will reassure their children while the keynote speaker addresses the audience. In the next-normal era of hybrid events, meeting planners and event organizers face a tall challenge to capture the...
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

7 Key Tips for Designing Voice-User Interfaces

Voice-user interfaces (VUIs) allow users to interact with machines using voice alone. They use speech recognition and natural-language processing to enable users to complete some tasks. VUIs have been a part of sci-fi movies for a long time, but recent progress in this field has made those interfaces a daily reality.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Advertising#Out Of Home Advertising#Advertising Revenue#Design#Americans#Oaaa
PC Magazine

Get Over 45 Hours of Expert Graphic Design Tips and Training for $30

Anyone can take a compelling picture, but not everyone can turn that image into an effective message. That's where good design fundamentals come in. Using the right gear and editing software really helps, but no program can make you a graphic designer. You've got to learn it like any other skill. The good news is, that education can be enriching and even fun if you've got a love for art. All you need are the techniques and tips in The 2022 Premium Learn to Design Certification Bundle.
EDUCATION
martechseries.com

New Study: Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Recognized as the Best Way to Reach Young, Tech-savvy Consumers on the Go

86% of advertising executives agree that people on the move, out of their homes are more alert and inclined to engage with advertisements. New research from Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, reveals that 61% of senior advertising executives strongly believe Digital out of Home (DOOH) advertising is the most effective way to reach young, consumers who are tech-savvy, highly social, and on-the-go, therefore becoming the most likely group to interact with out of home (OOH) advertising.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Talon Outdoor and Stagwell (STGW) Expand Capabilities and Global Presence in data-driven Out-of-Home Advertising

Stagwell Inc. and Stagwell Media Network announced a strategic partnership with leading out-of-home (OOH) media specialist Talon to accelerate global growth in OOH advertising. Talon joins Stagwell’s network to expand their collective global presence in offering smarter, data-driven, and creative-led OOH planning, buying, and proprietary technologies to advertisers. With...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

The Relationship Between Reputation and Brand

"I don't know why you are. I don't know your company. I don't know your company's product. I don't know what your company stands for. I don't know your company's customers. I don't know your company's record. I don't know your company's reputation. Now, what was it you wanted to sell me?" - McGraw-Hill.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Fiverr Introduces Inspire, An Engaging and Interactive Mobile Experience Built for Visual Discovery and Ideation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, is announcing Inspire, a new experience within the company’s mobile app built for visual discovery and ideation. Inspire brings to life the beautiful, eye-catching work crafted by Fiverr freelancers and personalizes the viewing experience for each customer. It also allows customers to interact with the content by ‘liking’ it in their feed, and adding it to a mood board or list within the app for later reference.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Beyond Likes, Social Commerce Potential and Pitfalls Reach New Heights

Liking a post on social media. That’s so last year, or so people will perhaps be saying, once 2022 is officially underway. This as 2021 has been a year where middle-aged social media platforms took some interesting risks (like deleting the “like” button) and in doing so are set to possibly change how users engage and create content.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How to be Profitable as a Digital Marketer: Chase That Paper Like a Boss

Digital marketing has influenced everyone who uses a computer, laptop, or smartphone on some level. It may be an email, a Google search result, a Facebook ad, a text message, or an Instagram post from a celebrity. The practice of advertising products and services across any and all available digital media is referred to as "digital marketing." The demand for qualified employees in this area is always increasing. Are you interested in a career in digital marketing but don't know where to start? We've laid out a few possible options for you to consider. Either of these paths will provide you with a solid foundation in digital marketing fundamentals, allowing you to specialize in one of four areas: SEO, PPC advertising, social media marketing, or digital marketing. Having expertise in any of these areas will enable you to take advantage of the expanding number of job openings as employers compete to recruit suitable employees. FACT: A Digital Marketer can work in a variety of capacities. You don't need any previous marketing expertise to become a Digital Marketer; You only need a specific set of skills. There are numerous methods to break into the industry, such as a copywriter, website manager, or influencer.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ArchDaily

Amazing Spaces: Ideas for Designing Engaging Retail Stores

Retail stores are places that need to transport us to another universe. We need to have our senses stimulated and our instincts fired for a truly convincing experience. Architecture is a fundamental part of this seduction, being able to use artifacts such as colors, materials, lighting and volumes to awaken the most varied feelings in customers. Commercial architecture, in addition to all the technical elements, needs to reach the public from the facade to its interior, always remaining faithful to the brand's concepts and identities. In this article we have selected some examples of commerce facilities that stimulate customers in different ways.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Forbes

Seven Tips For Designing A Leadership Self-Reflection Practice

Executive and Leadership Coach, Lecturer, Founder of unabridged – engaging your power and potential for greater personal and social impact. Self-reflection, at its simplest, means taking time to slow down and think about you and your experiences, as part of increasing your self-awareness, learning and growth. Self-reflection in leadership means devoting time to think about yourself as a leader and is critical for your leadership development. It involves contemplating your current level of skills, strengths, weaknesses, behavioral patterns and how you seek to influence others. It is also about exploring and getting clarity on your values, goals and ambitions. All this serves to increase your self-awareness, alignment, authenticity, learning and growth. Self-reflection also accelerates improvement in your leadership skills and practice — including your emotional intelligence — and enables you to better understand others.
LIFESTYLE
DigitalIntelligence

How to Create a Marketing Funnel

This article introduces the term “marketing funnel”. If you are reading marketing and sales news, articles, and blogs, you most likely heard about a marketing or sales funnel. This is a buzzword in the marketing sector. And it prevails in digital marketing.
Santa Clarita Radio

What Are The Current Home Design Trends? Find Out Here

Trends are always in a state of flux; even the most common trends have a specific beginning, middle, and end. This is why you must attempt to follow trends with longevity and a timeless style. But, what are the current home design trends? This is a question many home designers ask themselves so, in this post, you will discover some of the home design trends that are currently popular and should remain so into the future.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy