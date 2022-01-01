ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee County, IL

2 suspects arrested in connection with shooting of officers

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

Police have arrested two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of two Illinois police officers that left one of them dead, authorities said.

One of the suspects, Darius Sullivan, 25, was taken into custody Friday morning without incident after authorities conducted a search warrant on a home in North Manchester, Indiana, police said. Narcotics and multiple weapons were found inside the home, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Kankakee County Sheriff - PHOTO: A man identified as Darius D. Sullivan, 25, is pictured in a photo released by the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office after a deadly shooting occurred at a Comfort Inn in Kankakee County, Ill., on Dec. 29, 2021.

Sullivan had warrants out of Illinois for his arrest on first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with firearm charges, Fifield said, in connection with Wednesday's fatal shooting at a hotel in Kankakee County, Illinois.

MORE: 2 police officers shot while responding to call at hotel in Illinois

Bradley Police Department Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, was killed after responding to a noise complaint at a Comfort Inn, authorities said. Her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, 27, was wounded in the shooting and remains hospitalized in critical condition, Illinois State Police said in an update Thursday night.

WLS - PHOTO: People watch a procession in honor of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, who was killed in the line of duty, in Kankakee, Ill., Dec. 30, 2021.

Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, Illinois, will be transferred to the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department, Fifield said. Police are still determining his connection to the North Manchester residence. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

MORE: 'Heroic' cop who fatally shot Denver shooting suspect identified

An arrest warrant had also been issued for a second suspect in connection with the shooting, Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, Illinois, state police said. She was not present at the North Manchester home when Sullivan was taken into custody, according to Fifield.

Illinois State Police - PHOTO: Police said Xandria Harris is wanted in connection with the shooting of two police officers in Kankakee County, Illinois, on Dec. 29, 2021.

Hours after Sullivan's arrest, Harris turned herself in at the Bradley Police Department while accompanied by her attorney, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department. She was taken into custody Friday afternoon by investigators with the Illinois State Police, authorities said, and she is being held at the Jerome D. Combs Adult Detention Facility.

She faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder. ABC News was unable to reach her attorney.

"In a multi-jurisdictional effort, two alleged cop killers have been taken into custody today and will now face justice,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in a statement Friday. "The Law Enforcement family and the community lost a devoted officer, and another continues to fight for his life."

