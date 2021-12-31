ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police warns against ringing in New Year with celebratory gunfire

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TD0RY_0da6xjSb00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – New Year’s Eve is upon us and the Cleveland Division of Police wants to remind the community that celebratory gunfire is both illegal and dangerous.

Police warn that in a densely populated urban area like Cleveland, using a gun to celebrate New Year’s Eve, or any occasion, can have devastating consequences.

“The intention may be a celebratory shot toward the sky, but that bullet comes down, and the consequences of that moment can be disastrous for a neighbor or someone far away, causing injury or death,” police said in a statement.

Two pedestrians killed in separate hit and runs in Cleveland

They are asking anyone who sees suspicious or illegal activity to report it to law enforcement right away. Anyone is asked to call 911 for emergencies or 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies.

Tips can be made anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

Savannah Smo
1d ago

Look this is the concrete JUNGLE. THERE'S A MIXTURE OF DIFFERENT INDIVIDUALS FROM WHITE PUERTO RICANS POLISH MEXICANS BLACK,BI- RACIAL. GOOD LUCK ON THAT. 😆 🤣 😂 😆 🤣 😂

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man shot, killed during ‘disturbance’ in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during a ‘disturbance’ on Saturday morning in Elyria. At 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 2 Kerstetter Way, where they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot, according to a release from […]
ELYRIA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Paying their respect: Local police officers honor off-duty Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A somber Saturday morning as police officers from several local departments honored and paid their respects to a Cleveland police officer who was shot and killed off-duty Friday night. The shooting happened on Rocky River Drive in what investigators believe was a carjacking. “My heart is aching for the family, for our officers. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Celebratory Gunfire#Weather#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Several arrested during Christmas Eve brawls at local mall: I-Team

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Beachwood police made several arrests Christmas Eve after two brawls broke out at Beachwood Place, one involving guns. “The Beachwood Police Department takes these incidents very seriously,” said Police Chief Katie Dolan. “The subjects involved in the Dec. 24, 2021 incidents were arrested and will be prosecuted. We will continue to work […]
BEACHWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Two officers injured, hospitalized after suspect engages in altercation: Newburgh Heights police

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Two Newburgh Heights police officers are in the hospital being treated for injuries after a suspect allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with them early Friday morning. Just after 3 a.m., the department was called to assist the Cuyahoga Heights Police Department with a pedestrian who was seen walking on […]
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One dead in early morning house fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A person died in a house fire in Cleveland early Friday. According to Cleveland Fire Department, crews responded to the 13300 block of Southview Avenue around 2 a.m. They found a two-story house on fire. While searching the structure, a person was found deceased. Due to the severity of the burns, the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy