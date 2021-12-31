Cleveland police warns against ringing in New Year with celebratory gunfire
CLEVELAND (WJW) – New Year’s Eve is upon us and the Cleveland Division of Police wants to remind the community that celebratory gunfire is both illegal and dangerous.
Police warn that in a densely populated urban area like Cleveland, using a gun to celebrate New Year’s Eve, or any occasion, can have devastating consequences.
“The intention may be a celebratory shot toward the sky, but that bullet comes down, and the consequences of that moment can be disastrous for a neighbor or someone far away, causing injury or death,” police said in a statement.Two pedestrians killed in separate hit and runs in Cleveland
They are asking anyone who sees suspicious or illegal activity to report it to law enforcement right away. Anyone is asked to call 911 for emergencies or 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies.
