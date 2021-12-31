ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris faces the same fate as John Major if he persists with the elite dogma of net zero

By Charles Moore
Telegraph
 1 day ago

As this New Year dawns, I am struck by a parallel from 30 years ago. At the beginning of 1992, the pound was in the Exchange Rate Mechanism (the ERM) of the European Monetary System. According to the then prime minister, John Major, membership was essential to stabilising sterling...

Vice

Boris Johnson’s ‘Ex-Lover’ Has Gone Down a QAnon-Inspired Rabbit Hole

On the 21st of October, Jennifer Arcuri hosted a livestream via the encrypted messaging app Telegram to talk about Satanists in the UK government. The American entrepreneur, who rose to prominence in the UK over an alleged affair with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, announced that she’d had “a few requests to do some conspiracy discussions.”
U.K.
The Independent

Tony Blair blocked ‘OTT’ race equality strategy after Stephen Lawrence murder

Tony Blair has defended his record as prime minister after newly released documents revealed he vetoed a proposed strategy to tackle racial inequality following the racist killing of Stephen Lawrence.The former Labour prime minister was sceptical about proposals for a government white paper, expressing concern that it could result in a “regulation nightmare”.The landmark Macpherson report, published in February 1999, set out wide-ranging proposals for reform after it found that the Metropolitan Police investigation into the murder had failed in part due to “institutional racism”.In response, then-home secretary, Jack Straw, who had commissioned the inquiry, wanted to publish a government...
SOCIETY
Indy100

Tony Blair called unvaccinated people ‘idiots’ and it has sparked a debate

Former prime minister Tony Blair said he was “a little too undiplomatic” after he called unvaccinated people “idiots” during an interview yesterday.The former Labour leader appeared to row back on remarks he had made in an interview with Times Radio on Wednesday morning, as he spoke about encouraging vaccine take-up.The interviews follow current prime minister Boris Johnson ruling out restrictions in England before Christmas. It also comes after the news that the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people who catch the virus will be cut from ten days to seven if they receive negative lateral flow results on day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Brexit: ‘the biggest disaster any government has ever negotiated’

A British cheesemaker who predicted Brexit would cost him hundreds of thousands of pounds in exports has called the UK’s departure from the EU single market a disaster, after losing his entire wholesale and retail business in the bloc over the past year. Simon Spurrell, the co-founder of the Cheshire Cheese Company, said personal advice from a government minister to pursue non-EU markets to compensate for his losses had proved to be “an expensive joke”.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Lord Frost resignation is latest headache for Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister has had a series of setbacks of late and there appears to be no let-up in the pressure on his leadership. The reported resignation of a Cabinet minister is the latest in a series of recent setbacks for Boris Johnson. News of Brexit minister Lord Frost’s decision...
POLITICS
CNBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says at least one patient has died with the omicron Covid variant in the UK

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that at least one patient infected with the new omicron variant of Covid-19 has died in the country. "Sadly yes, omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron," Johnson told reporters on a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, London, according to Sky News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Eurotunnel Covid warning calling Brits ‘3rd country citizens’ sparks fresh Brexit debate

Confusion has erupted over a tweet posted by Eurotunnel telling Brits who live in the EU that they can no longer travel through France because of new Covid restrictions. On Wednesday Eurotunnel posted an urgent warning on Twitter telling Brits that “unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson says Omicron causing ‘real problems’ as he makes first appearance in 10 days

Boris Johnson has made his first public appearance in 10 days and urged more people to get vaccinated, amid questions about where has been as Covid cases mount.Newspaper front pages questioned the PM’s whereabouts at the start of the week, with Mr Johnson notably absent from the airwaves despite the worrying situation.On a visit to a vaccine centre on Wednesday morning the prime minister said the Omicron variant was causing “real problems” but that people could enjoy New Year celebrations cautiously.Calling on more people to come forward to get jabbed, he said in some wards as many as 90...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sausage wars and food rotting in the fields: 14 impacts of Brexit from this year

Britain left the EU at the end of January 2020, but it was only at the start of 2021 that things started to change.Up until that point the UK had been in a transition period – with all EU rules still applying. The UK has now been cut loose from Brussels for a whole year: here are some of the effects Brexit has had.Food rotting in the fieldsThe end of free movement has made it harder for seasonal agricultural labourers to visit the UK, so many have cut it out of their schedule. British residents have shown little interest in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AFP

Macron hopes for EU 'turning point' in NY address

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that 2022 should be a "turning point" for the European Union, in an national address just four months from elections. The pro-EU 44-year-old, who is a narrow favourite for re-election in April, hailed the EU's role in securing vaccines against Covid-19 for the continent and in providing funds for national stimulus plans which are set to be rolled out in 2022. "The year 2022 must be a turning point for Europe," he said in a 13-minute speech recorded in the garden of the Elysee presidential palace. "Our continent has been decried so much in recent years. They say it's divided, incapable of collective projects, in the process of becoming a historical irrelevance." The Covid-19 crisis "has demonstrated that our Europe can be not only useful but also a source of hope," he said.
POLITICS
BBC

Blair becomes 'Sir Tony' and joins top royal order

Tony Blair, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Baroness Amos are to be appointed as members of the Order of the Garter, England's oldest and most senior order of chivalry. The former prime minister now becomes known as Sir Tony. The appointments are the personal choice of the Queen, with up...
POLITICS
AFP

Tony Blair and Covid officials receive knighthoods

Queen Elizabeth II on Friday announced a knighthood for former prime minister Tony Blair, while the traditional New Year's Honours also decorated officials who  spearheaded Britain's fight against Covid-19. The Queen personally appointed Blair as Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the most senior order of knighthood. She previously knighted former Conservative prime minister John Major in this way in 2005. Blair, now 68, defeated Major with a landslide Labour victory in 1997 and spent a decade in office.
PUBLIC HEALTH

