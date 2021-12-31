ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Conrad Science (DE) over Triton - Boys basketball - Boardwalk Classic

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Kelcey Epps scored 21 points for Conrad Science (DE) in a 54-44 victory over Triton in the Dave Lewis Memorial Championship Game of the...

Wildwood over Oakcrest - Boys basketball - Boardwalk Classic

Ernie Troiano scored a game-high 15 points as Wildwood defeated Oakcrest, 56-46, in the Boardwalk Classic’s Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket consolation game in Wildwood. Junior Hans had 14 points, Dom Troiano added 10 and Jordan Fusik chipped in eight for Wildwood (4-2). Teran McCrea paced Oakcrest (0-4) with 13...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Sparta over Mount Olive - Boys basketball - Route 206 Challenge

Trey Conlee’s 13 points led a balanced scoring effort for Sparta, which defeated Mount Olive, 57-54, in the championship game of the Route 206 Holiday Challenge in Succasunna. Mike McGovern and Luke Szabo scored 10 points apiece for Sparta (3-1), winners of three in a row. Nick Ryan had...
Hackensack over Montclair Immaculate - Boys basketball recap

Shawn Reckley scored 25 points to lift Hackensack to a 66-57 come-from-behind victory over Montclair Immaculate in Hackensack. Sophomore Damir Sheeley made five 3-pointers as he finished with a career-high 17 points for Hackensack (3-0), which used a 21-8 fourth quarter run to pull away. Montclair Immaculate (1-1), led 35-27...
HACKENSACK, NJ
No. 15 Seton Hall to drop in AP Top 25 after losing nail-biter to No. 22 Villanova

For No. 15 Seton Hall, 2022 began the same way 2021 ended. With another close loss to a Top 25 team, and with only eight available players. Three days after the Pirates fell at No. 21 Providence, they lost to No. 22 Villanova, 73-67, at Prudential Center in another classic Big East tussle between the two programs. It was Seton Hall’s first loss at The Rock this season after starting 6-0.
VILLANOVA, PA
