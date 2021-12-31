Conrad Science (DE) over Triton - Boys basketball - Boardwalk Classic

For No. 15 Seton Hall, 2022 began the same way 2021 ended. With another close loss to a Top 25 team, and with only eight available players. Three days after the Pirates fell at No. 21 Providence, they lost to No. 22 Villanova, 73-67, at Prudential Center in another classic Big East tussle between the two programs. It was Seton Hall’s first loss at The Rock this season after starting 6-0.

