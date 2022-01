Long Beach high school teams won an unprecedented nine CIF-SS championships in 2021, so there was a lot of competition for the top sports moment of the year. But one day stood above the rest: the CIF Southern Section track and field championships, which saw an LBC double-up at the Division 1 meet, with the Poly girls and Wilson boys taking home both gold plaques. That’s why it’s our top Long Beach sports moment of 2021.

