South Dakota hosts North Dakota State for a game at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D. The game will be televised by Midco Sports with commentary from Jay Elsen and Al Bahe. That broadcast will also be available for streaming on espn+ and Midco Sports Plus. A free web stream will also be available right here on GoYotes.com. Fans can tune into the game on the Coyote Sports Network with Carter Woodiel, carried on KVHT 106.3 FM in Yankton/Vermillion or by using The Varsity Network app.

VERMILLION, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO