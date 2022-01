NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health announced that the state has received shipments of the Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19. The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for molnupirvar by Merck and Paxlovid™ by Pfizer as oral antiviral treatments of COVID-19. Early studies indicate these treatment options may reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19 including hospitalization or death. These treatments are recommended for individuals who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 or have underlying medical conditions.

