ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Harmon, Ball, Cameron oppose proposed labor rule

The State-Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Auditor Mike Harmon has joined State Treasurer Allison Ball and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, as well as some of their counterparts in other states, in opposition to a proposed U.S. Department of Labor rule that they say could risk retirement savings. The three Republican Constitutional officers criticized the...

www.state-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHMITT JOINS 24-STATE LAWSUIT TO BLOCK PRESIDENT BIDEN’S HEAD START MASK, VACCINE MANDATES

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has joined a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration for imposing a mask and vaccine mandate on Head Start students and volunteers, respectively. “Head Start Programs provide much needed resources for under-served communities, single moms, and other parents who may be struggling to provide care....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTVQ

Cameron asks U.S. Supreme Court to review ruling on state impaired driving laws

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the United States Supreme Court to review a decision by the Supreme Court of Kentucky that struck down important parts of Kentucky’s implied-consent laws, which require individuals suspected of impaired driving to submit to a breath or blood test if requested by law enforcement.
FRANKFORT, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Auditor Mike Harmon Joins Kentucky Treasurer, Attorney General in Opposing Proposed Federal Rule That Risks Retirement Savings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (December 30, 2021) – Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon joined State Treasurer Allison Ball, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron in opposition to a proposed United States Department of Labor rule. The three statewide officials criticized the administrative rule which would promote harmful and risky investment guidelines for employee retirement plans by enabling Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) fiduciaries to make investment decisions based on non-finance related data like climate change and social issues. Auditor Harmon joined 23 state attorneys general and financial officers in opposing the proposed change.
KENTUCKY STATE
wbaa.org

Holcomb at odds with lawmakers over COVID-19 vaccine mandate ban

Listen to the broadcast version of this story. Gov. Eric Holcomb remains opposed to banning private companies from enforcing their own COVID-19 vaccine mandates. And the governor has held firm in his view on any government mandate surrounding the vaccine. Holcomb’s position puts him in opposition to the Biden administration’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
arcamax.com

No permit, no problem: More states allow residents to carry a hidden gun

Six more states no longer require residents to hold a permit to carry a concealed firearm. Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and Utah this year enacted what gun rights advocates often refer to as “constitutional carry” measures. A legislative priority for groups such as the National Rifle Association, 21 states now have such measures in place. Many of these states still have restrictions on possessing firearms in certain government buildings.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Ball
Person
Cameron
KTLA

California panel eyes changes to ‘three strikes’ law in 2022

For more than a year, a seven-person California commission has been quietly spearheading a massive effort to overhaul the thicket of criminal laws that make up the state penal code. Its ideas for 2022 are ambitious, including an eventual end to the state’s controversial “three strikes” law and changes to lifetime prison sentences without the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Andrew Cuomo Ordered To Return Millions From Covid-19 Book Proceeds

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered to return millions of dollars in proceeds from a book he wrote last year on the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics passed a resolution ordering Cuomo to return an estimated $5.1 million to the state’s attorney general, according to the Associated Press. Cuomo, who resigned in August amid allegations of sexual harassment, plans to seek court action if the order is enforced, his attorney, Jim McGuire, said in a statement. McGuire said that the ethics panel’s actions “are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law.” Cuomo’s book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, was published last year. A lawyer for commission initially approved Cuomo’s request to write the book and collect payments for it. But the commission, in its resolution, said that “state property, resources and personnel, including staff volunteers, were used in connection with the preparation, writing, editing and publication of the book,” per CBS News. The commission enforces the state ethics laws covering state employees. What’s unclear is whether the proceeds from the book would ultimately be returned to Penguin Random House. More to come.
PUBLIC HEALTH
phillyvoice.com

Gov. Wolf replaces acting Secretary of State ahead of his final year in office

Leigh Chapman has been named as the new Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth by Gov. Tom Wolf, replacing current Acting Secretary Veronica Degraffenreid. Chapman, who serves as executive director of voter participation nonprofit Deliver My Vote, will begin her tenure on January 8, according to a statement released Monday. "As...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#U S Department Of Labor#Investment Decisions#State#Republican#Erisa#Esg
Bay News 9

Federal judge rejects GOP Governor's lawsuit over military vaccine mandate

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled against a challenge to the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, saying that the claims made by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, and his co-plaintiffs are without merit. Judge Stephen P. Friot, a district court judge appointed by former President George W. Bush, sided...
HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Police funding, church tax breaks among new Texas laws taking effect Saturday

New Year's Day 2022 welcomes a slew of new laws taking effect in the Lone Star State, including a tax break for places of religious worship and new protections for homeowners living in flood-prone properties. The 87th Texas Legislature approved the 23 measures during its regular session this year, which ended in May.
TEXAS STATE
wvih.com

New Kentucky Laws Take Effect January 1

New year, almost always bring new laws. Here are some that will go into effect in Kentucky on January 1, 2022. One of the new laws taking effect on January 1, 2022 is a big win for the diabetic community in the commonwealth. Most Kentuckians will now only have to...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster Ethics Board rules on good cause evictions proposal

KINGSTON – Several communities in the Hudson Valley have voted to adopt good cause eviction legislation while others are considering it. The county of Ulster has been looking into it for months but was waiting for an advisory opinion concerning county legislators who are landlords. Lawmaker Tracy Bartels is...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Douglas Budget

Gov. Mark Gordon pushes back on National Guard vaccine mandate

Gov. Mark Gordon moved this week to further push back against federal vaccine orders, this time against efforts to require vaccination of National Guard members. Gordon and four other Republican governors sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense earlier this week arguing that disciplinary directives to National Guard members who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 and are serving in a state capacity “are beyond [the Secretary’s] constitutional and statutory authority.”
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy