Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort Busy on New Year’s Eve

By Jacob Johnson
 1 day ago
What a better way to start the new year than to have a ton of fun.

Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort is seeing many people come out to hit the slopes this holiday weekend.

Mountain Operations Manager Tim Meyer says despite the slow start to the season, they have been able to make their own snow.

With 22 slopes open, this weekend will be the perfect time to come out and have some fun, no matter your skill level.

“Everybody learned, right, everybody had a first day,” said Meyer. “We have a great ski school or a snowboard school that can teach you. We rent high-end equipment, and you know, we have terrain or ski trails that are easy. Anybody can really do it, you know, just got to come out and try.”

Before you hit the slopes, be sure to check out the conditions from the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team here.

#Weather#Ski Season#Rent#Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort#Mountain Operations
Traverse City, MI
