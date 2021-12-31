ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD Captain, Merani Rotte, 40, Arrested

By Jonas Bronck
bronx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, December 31, 2021, at approximately 0715 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the...

bronx.com

Comments / 77

Mista Mr
1d ago

Whenever a white person is arrested, they say, "REMEMBER ALL PERSONS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY!" Whenever a person of color is arrested, they mention everything the person did across their entire lifespan to paint a picture of why this person must be guilty of something because they have a lifelong list of criminal mischief under their belt.

Reply(22)
28
GL Doherty
18h ago

Turning this into an online race rant is not what this is about. It's about a person being decietful in an age where holding people accountable for their actions is the name of the game. Cheating people out of their right to be happy and safe is not ok.

Reply
6
Jdenizah
1d ago

Dammmmmmn, smh. AGAIN!!!!! Everyday now, smh. Another NYPD officer arrested!!!!!!!!! Well, no surprise here.

Reply
19
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Spanish#Pista
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy