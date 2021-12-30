ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Moore’s Career Night Unable to Push Explorers Past Rams in A10 Opener

goexplorers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA – The La Salle men's basketball team suffered an Atlantic 10 opening defeat on Thursday evening despite a career-night from Clifton Moore, falling to Fordham 69-61 inside Tom Gola Arena. The Explorers drop to 5-6 (0-1 A-10) on the season, Fordham moving to 8-5 (1-0 A-10). HOW...

goexplorers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
City
Ambler, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Moore Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
State
Rhode Island State
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A10#Explorers#Fordham
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
scoopswithdannymac.com

10 Takes: Billikens Web Up Spiders to Open A10 Play

It was an excellent afternoon in Midtown for the Billikens. They continued their dominance over the Spiders, beating them for fourth straight time and the sixth time in their last seven meetings. Winning their A10 opener for the first time in three years. Here are 10 takeaways I had from...
BASKETBALL
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Career Nights for Stevens and Holm Lead Lewis-Clark State Past Warner Pacific

LEWISTON - Callie Stevens and Maddie Holm each put together one of their strongest games of the season in a hard-fought victory over Warner Pacific University on Monday night. The sophomore duo helped lead LC State Women’s Basketball (12-1, 6-1) past a strong Knights team in an 82-71 win in Cascade Conference play.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy