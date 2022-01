Mickey Guyton has been dominating the country music scene for years now. As much as she's been a figure in this industry, she's also been, rightly, critical of it when it comes to how Black artists are treated. During a recent interview with PopCulture.com to promote her Pentatonix collaboration on Cracker Barrel's Sounds of the Season: Together Again, Guyton not only addressed some of the backlash she's received for speaking out in support of fellow Black country music artists, but she also spoke about the "pressure" that's associated with being so vocal about this issue.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO