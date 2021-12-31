Reflecting On 2021 | Distraction on Fightful

An AEW wrestler has heat, but not for anything within the company. Several AEW wrestlers at this week's set of tapings told us that Anthony Ogogo's comments towards Jonathan Gresham weren't looked upon favorably by them, especially considering Jonathan Gresham and Jordynne Grace made it clear they weren't participating in an angle. One wrestler told us that they don't believe Ogogo was genuine in the comments, and believe he was trying to work an angle with a hot soon-to-be-free-agent talent, but by the time Gresham made it clear it wasn't a work, Ogogo was too far in to take his foot off the gas pedal.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO