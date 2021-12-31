ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Reflecting On 2021 | Distraction on Fightful

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 1 day ago

Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl welcome a variety of...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

New WWE Champion Crowned At Day 1 2022

New year. New champion. Same Beast. Brock Lesnar entered Atlanta, Georgia thinking he would finish his rivalry with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Day 1. As plans will be, plans will go awry. WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, tested positive for COVID-19 on the day of...
WWE
Fightful

Goldberg: I Never Should Have Headbutted The Door Before Undertaker Match

Goldberg concussed himself before his match against The Undertaker at WWE's Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia in 2019. When appearing on the 12/28 episode of SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee's 'The Pat McAfee Show', the WWE Hall of Famer told McAfee that he indeed concussed himself when head-butting the locker room door during his entrance for the match.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pals#Combat
Fightful

Matt Hardy Says The Hardy Boyz Want To Wrestle reDRagon, Kyle O'Reilly Responds

Kyle O'Reilly and Matt Hardy mutually agree on a dream match's potential. The Hardy Boyz have wrestled every top-tier tag team that most can think of outside of the Road Warriors/Legion of Doom. They have wrestled the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express in Tag Team Apocalypto, The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match, built their legacy with The Dudley Boyz, defeated the American Wolves, and even shared the ring with The Shield.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Tommy Dreamer Returns To IMPACT Wrestling Behind The Scenes

Tommy Dreamer is back in the fold at IMPACT Wrestling. Dreamer, who had been suspended due to insensitive comments he made during The Plane Ride From Hell Dark Side of The Ring, returned at a recent set of IMPACT tapings, we're told. Dreamer serves as an agent and producer on the show, and was not used in an on-screen capacity from what we understand. Dreamer was suspended for the duration of one taping, which is a little over a month's worth of tapings for the company.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Wrestler Garners Heat For Social Media Conduct

An AEW wrestler has heat, but not for anything within the company. Several AEW wrestlers at this week's set of tapings told us that Anthony Ogogo's comments towards Jonathan Gresham weren't looked upon favorably by them, especially considering Jonathan Gresham and Jordynne Grace made it clear they weren't participating in an angle. One wrestler told us that they don't believe Ogogo was genuine in the comments, and believe he was trying to work an angle with a hot soon-to-be-free-agent talent, but by the time Gresham made it clear it wasn't a work, Ogogo was too far in to take his foot off the gas pedal.
WWE
Fightful

Mick Foley: If I Was In My Prime, I'd Have An Audience In Tears And Fearing For Darby Allin's Life

Mick Foley believes he could have reduced an audience to tears if he would've faced Darby Allin in his prime. Mick Foley is easily one of the premier wrestlers who focused on character work in storytelling throughout his career. He did this because of a lack of superb athletic ability that was replaced by his ability to craft a believable story and willingness to inflict punishment on himself.
WWE
Fightful

Sami Callihan: I'll Be Back Sooner Rather Than Later

Sami Callihan continues to get stronger. Callihan suffered an ankle injury at the IMPACT tapings in September and underwent surgery. He will reportedly be out until Spring 2022. He was teaming with Eddie Edwards in a feud with Moose & Morrissey. IMPACT shot an angle where Moose & Morrissey were the ones who caused the injury.
WWE
Fightful

Chuck Palumbo: I Always Had An Open-Door Policy With Vince McMahon. He Was Always Nice To Me

Chuck Palumbo talks about his relationship with Vince McMahon. Chuck Palumbo is one of only a handful of talents from the final days of WCW that had a real moment of superstardom in WWE. From his time as Tag Team Champions with Billy Gunn, including a successful title defense at WrestleMania, during his brief time on SmackDown as a motorcycle enthusiast, Chuck Palumbo was a WWE Superstar.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Producers For Raw And Smackdown December 20-25

Fightful has learned the following producers for the Christmas episode of Smackdown, and that week's Raw. - Abyss and Kenny Dykstra were listed as producers for the Miracle on 34th Street Fight and the promothat led to it. - Jamie Noble and Petey Willams were the producers for the huge...
WWE
Fightful

Vince McMahon Not Interested In "No Cut Contracts"

The recent WWE releases have a lot of fans wondering why WWE Superstars don't apply no-cut clauses to their deals. Fightful worked to find out why that is. Fightful spoke to several employees of WWE who have worked in the office, as well as talent that have negotiated new deals or extensions since the cuts started last year. We're told that the subject of no-cut clauses was broached and that several people of influence within the company were open to that, but eventually talent was told it isn't negotiable or something WWE was willing to utilize in their deals at this point. Specifically, Fightful has learned that Vince McMahon had been adamantly against it.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

5K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy