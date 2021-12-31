ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Furious Inter Milan Fans Display Romelu Lukaku Banner Outside San Siro

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

Inter Milan fans have revealed their anger towards Romelu Lukaku after the Chelsea striker's recent comments.

The Blues man took part in an interview with Sky Sports Italia earlier in the month and revealed that he is unhappy with his situation at the club.

It is believed he spoke in order to reconcile with supporters from his former club Inter, but they are visibly angry with what the Belgian has said.

In an image on Twitter, via Daniele Mari, Inter fans presented a banner outside of the San Siro which read: “It doesn't matter who runs away in the rain. It counts who stays in the storm. Bye Romelu."

His comments were revealed just a day after he started his first Premier League game for Chelsea since October after a long period out due to injury, scoring against Brighton in a 1-1 draw.

However there have now been questions raised over his happiness in west London as Chelsea look to compete on all fronts this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjHJK_0da6u52b00
IMAGO / Focus Images

Lukaku had this to say in the interview: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

