Wide receiver Brandin Cooks of the Texans will be a problem for the 49ers this Sunday. The Niners defense will have to put extra focus on him in Week 17. The San Francisco 49ers look to be in the driver’s seat on their way to a playoff run in 2021. With the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the Miami Dolphins last Monday, the Niners now return to being the masters of their own destiny.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO