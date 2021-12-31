ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Schmigadoon!' star Cecily Strong and co-creator Cinco Paul embrace musical satire

kdll.org
 1 day ago

The Apple TV+ satire series Schmigadoon! centers...

www.kdll.org

Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Classic Sitcom Reboot After Just 1 Season

It seems like just yesterday that HBO Max premiered a reboot of the classic sitcom Head of the Class. A month ago, the full first season premiered on the streaming platform, and now the series has ceased to be. From showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, with executive Bill Lawrence...
TV SERIES
KTEN.com

'SNL' airs with limited cast and crew due to rising Covid-19 cases

The show went on for "Saturday Night Live" Saturday, but without its usual studio audience and its musical guest. The NBC variety show said late Saturday afternoon it would not have a live audience in the studio because of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases. "Due to the recent spike...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Cecily Strong
TVLine

TVLine Items: Zoey's Playlist Vet Joins Charmed, Snowfall Teaser and More

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum Kapil Talwalkar is taking a magical turn on The CW’s Charmed: The actor will recur during the upcoming fourth season (premiering Friday, March 11), our sister site Variety reports. Talwalkar is set to play Dev, an intense and charming “Gandharva,” a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. As previously reported, Season 4 will welcome Australian actress Lucy Barrett as a new series regular, filling the void left by the exit of Madeleine Mantock, who played eldest sister Macy. In addition to his role as Tobin on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (and The Roku Channel’s Christmas movie follow-up), Talwalkar is a series regular on NBC’s forthcoming Night Court reboot. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * The Critics Choice Awards, which were scheduled to air live on Jan. 9 on The CW and TBS, have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns and the rise of the Omicron variant, Variety reports. A new date for the in-person event has not been set yet. * FX has released a teaser for Snowfall Season 5, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 23: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Sitcom Releases Anticipated Season 3 Teaser Trailer Ahead of Final Episodes

Almost three years following its Season 2 international release on Netflix, the Channel 4 production of Derry Girls has revealed its first teaser trailer of the highly anticipated final season, hinting big trouble (and good ol' craic) for our favorite Irish teens. In the first look at Derry Girls Season 3 released by Channel 4, audiences get a glimpse of the quintet in the midst of some very serious allegations as they are apprehended most dramatically by law enforcement. With the series' lead character Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) claiming the five have been set up, Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan) caves in and shouts that the officers have her "full cooperation."
TV SERIES
Y-105FM

‘Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Exits Show Amid Allegations of Extreme ‘Abusive’ Behavior

The Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin has exited the ABC sitcom after nine seasons following allegations of abusive behavior on set. On Wednesday (Dec. 15), Deadline reported that Garlin left the longstanding series with just one more day of shooting left to film Season 9. It is unknown if the network will renew The Goldbergs for Season 10 or how his character's absence, Goldberg patriarch Murray Christian Goldberg, will be explained in the series.
CELEBRITIES
#Satire
Popculture

Major Comedy Series Just Dropped Its Final Episode

A major comedy series just dropped its final episode, and fans can now stream the whole show in its entirety. Dickinson, a fictional period comedy based around real-life writer and poet Emily Dickinson, concluded with Season 3, and the series finale is now streaming on Apple TV+. Fans can also stream the first two seasons of the series, as well as all episodes of Season 3, so there's still plenty of Dickinson content to check out.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Issa Rae Blasts The Music Industry For Being Predatory To Creators

Issa Rae has built quite the empire with her HBO show Insecure. The show just wrapped up its final season, and while it got some mixed reviews, fans were still excited to see how the Finale would come together. If you're a fan of the series, then you know that...
MUSIC
NPR

A 'Schmigadoon!' Show

SNL's Cecily Strong co-stars in the Apple TV+ satire series Schmigadoon!. It centers on a couple who gets trapped in a town where people burst into song. We talk with Strong as well as Cinco Paul, the show's co-creator.
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
Apple TV
TV & Videos
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: What to Expect From ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4; 2022 Preview

Welcome to Episode 148 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s episode is our supersized 2022 preview, featuring another interview with the Cobra Kai creators and a look at the high-profile new and returning series to come. (And if you missed our 2021 year- in-review episode, featuring interviews with Hawkeye star Hailee...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Has Strong Message for the Show's Haters

Yellowstone is one of the most popular shows on television, earning major viewing numbers and is well-reviewed by critics. The Season 4 premiere earned an astonishing 8 million total live viewers, a number almost unheard of in today's fractured television landscape. It was the most-watched cable series telecast in four years. However, it is continually shut out of major awards nominations.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: This ‘Seinfeld’ Star’s First Role Came on Christmas Episode of Classic Series

You likely remember Ned Bellamy for his role in “Seinfeld” as Eddie Sherman (“Wait! You didn’t ask me about my ideas.”) Although his role in “Seinfeld” was incredibly memorable and he is a fan-favorite character, Bellamy may also be recognizable to fans of classic TV. Bellamy appeared in a Christmas episode of “The Waltons” called “The Spirit.”
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Martin Teases HBO’s ‘Thrones’ Spin-Off “Dragon”

George R. R. Martin, the author whose “A Song of Ice and Fire” books served as the basis of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” has spoken about the latter’s upcoming spin-off series “House of the Dragon”. Despite the misgivings that many had with...
TV SERIES

