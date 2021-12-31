Epic crowds collide with labor shortages at ski areas

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s official: Seven Springs has new owners. The Nutting family bought Seven Springs in 2006, which expanded to include Hidden Valley Mountain Resort in 2013 and Laurel Mountain in 2016. The sale of the three properties to Vail Resorts, Inc. has closed, the resort announced Friday. “Looking back over the past 15 years, I am proud to be leaving all three properties much better than we had found them,” Nutting said in a press release. “I am very thankful for all of the resort professionals who we worked alongside with throughout our ownership that helped makes the resorts the strong community assets that they are today. I am further appreciative of our loyal guests we were able to host through these years,” former president and CEO Bob Nutting said. He also owns the Pittsburgh Pirates. Seven Springs Mountain Resort will continue to own and operate Sporting Clays at Seven Springs, the golf courses at Seven Springs and Hidden Valley, Highlands Market and Highlands Resort Realty, the resort said. Vail Resorts currently owns 37 resorts across three countries and 15 U.S. states.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO