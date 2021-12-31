ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable in Week 17

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against...

www.numberfire.com

The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown questionable for Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has not practiced all week because of an ankle injury that kept him playing in the team’s last two games, but head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Jackson still has a chance to play. Jackson’s injury designation reflects that view. Jackson has been listed as...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Numberfire#American Football
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt: ‘We’ll have to see’

A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not ...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 17 injuries: Jimmy Garoppolo doubtful; Lamar Jackson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable

As NFL teams battle for their playoff lives with Week 17 on the horizon, the squads are also fighting the dreaded injury bug and the Omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeping across the entire NFL. The Washington Football team has taken a major hit with that, as starting running back Antonio Gibson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's out for Sunday. The 49ers may not have Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's critical game against the Texans, as Garoppolo has been listed as doubtful with a thumb injury. The Ravens are hoping that Lamar Jackson can suit up against the Rams after missing Baltimore's last two games.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury

A day after a gimpy return to practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with a right ankle injury that could again sideline him for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson was in obvious discomfort at Wednesday’s practice, his first since being carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. But coach John Harbaugh had said before ...
NFL
NFL

