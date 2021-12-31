New Year’s Eve crowds at Park City Mountain

PARK CITY, Utah — Fresh powder and the New Year’s Eve holiday brought large crowds to Park City Mountain on Friday.



Vail Resorts, owner of Park City Mountain, cut Epic Pass prices by 20% this season. As a result, pass sales are up 47% compared to last year.

The EpicLiftLines Instagram has grown in popularity recently, as riders and workers alike vent their frustration with the company.

Creator of the page Alex Kaufman told the Colorado Sun that he now receives a thousand direct messages every day.

“The Epic-passed hordes have collided with rippling effects of the pandemic that Vail Resorts did not predict when it launched its season-pass fire sale,” writes reporter Jason Blevins.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter