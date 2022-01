Cleveland Browns pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but he would consider returning to the team for the 2022 season. Although there was rampant speculation that he would opt to return to the Tennessee Titans, Clowney elected to instead sign a one-year deal worth $8 million with the Browns in the offseason. The veteran defensive end has been quite a reliable talent in the Browns front seven this season, as he has featured in 12 games and has recorded 5.0 sacks.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO