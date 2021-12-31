ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Penn State to start upcoming Spring semester in-person

By Jared Weaver
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hswvI_0da6mTbs00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Students at Penn State University will be beginning the upcoming Spring semester in person as planned.

Penn State Leadership made the decision based on advice given from Penn State’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center (COCC) that the current conditions don’t warrant a move to remote learning, according to a press release.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“Our students, faculty and staff have a very high vaccination rate, we are testing weekly those who are not vaccinated and we are continuing to require face masks to be worn indoors,”  Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement. “With these measures in place, together with hospitalization data and what we are learning about omicron, we believe we can safely, but carefully, return to on-campus classes and activities as planned.”

Director of the COCC Kelly Wolgast says that during the move-in weekend the university will be prioritizing testing for COVID-19.

Penn State Health: Hospital emergency departments should not be used for COVID-19 testing

“We will prioritize student testing during move-in weekend at University Park,” Wolgast said. “At University Park, the White Building drop-in testing site will be open on move-in weekend, Jan. 7-9, and students, both residential and non-residential, who did not take a COVID-19 test prior to arriving to campus are, and will be, strongly encouraged to take a rapid test at the White Building on arrival.”

Students that did not provide proof of being fully vaccinated will be subjected to weekly COVID tests throughout the semester.

Midstate EMS departments continue to recruit among omicron surge

Wolgast explains how the university is in the process of adjusting the quarantine process because there is only so much space for students that need to isolate.

“Our community should be aware of these new CDC guidelines,” Wolgast said, “and I also want to stress that it is very important to continue practicing good hand hygiene, wearing a well-fitting mask and, most importantly, to get vaccinated, including getting your booster shot.”

Penn State has been monitoring local hospital capacity and the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant when deciding plans for the upcoming Spring semester. For more information about PSU’s response to the pandemic visit their Coronavirus website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley School District considers changing mask policy

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the Midstate’s largest school districts will consider changing its face mask policy at a meeting on Jan. 3. Right now, masks are required at Cumberland Valley School District. Its health and safety plan mandates masks based on the amount of spread in Cumberland County. The school board will consider […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

UPMC Harrisburg welcomes the first baby of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg hospital welcomed the first baby of 2022. Said Neiriel Santana Cedeno was born to Nelki Santana and Romeirys Cedeno from Harrisburg on Jan. 1 2022 at 12:01 a.m. Said weighs 8 pounds 6 ounces and is 21 inches long. Mother and son are happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pandemic-era Midstate students are fighting more than before, schools say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Students are fighting and exhibiting other “disruptive behavior” more than was the case before the COVID-19 pandemic, Midstate school leaders told abc27 News, corroborating a national trend first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Among districts whose leaders responded to inquiries, the trend was as true in rural, suburban, and […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Polar Bear Plunge held for Lebanon Valley organization

GRANTVILLE, Pa (WHTM) — The Polar Bear Plunge was held at the Lake of the Wind in the Willows of Grantville, Dauphin County on Jan 1. This fundraiser benefited the Developmental and Disability Services of Lebanon Valley. “It is such a need in our community. There are so many people with disabilities. If not for […]
GRANTVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Education
City
University Park, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg laundromat holds giveaway for the homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg laundromat is giving back to the community to start off the new year. Fox’s Wash and Go teamed up with Christian Churches United to hold a giveaway for the homeless. They were able to get necessities like food, personal hygiene products, and clothes. They were also able to do […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Penn State Health: Hospital emergency departments should not be used for COVID-19 testing

(WHTM) — Penn State Health is advising the public to not visit hospital emergency departments for routine COVID-19 testing. This advisement comes after seeing an influx of patients, both those who are symptomatic and asymptomatic, seeking tests in ERs in Central Pa. and the Berks region. “People seeking COVID-19 tests at the emergency department when […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Penn State University#Cdc#College#Wtaj#Penn State Leadership#Penn State#Omicron#Penn State Health#Midstate Ems
abc27 News

LIVE UPDATES: Penn State faces Arkansas in the Outback Bowl

(WHTM) – For the fifth time in school history, Penn State is heading to the Outback Bowl. They will look to add on another victory when they take on Arkansas on New Year’s Day. It is the first ever meeting between the Razorbacks and Nittany Lions. Ahead of the game, Sean Clifford announced he will […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

UPMC begins administering COVID-19 prevention treatment, supply limited

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC has started to administer a treatment that prevents COVID-19 infection, but its supply is extremely limited. AstraZeneca’s Evusheld was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. UPMC received about 1/4 of the supply of the monoclonal antibody cocktail Pennsylvania received. The medical system is focusing on the immunocompromised. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg man replaces broken boiler at family’s Shamokin church

SHAMOKIN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central Pennsylvania church received the gift of heat this year after its boiler gave out. A Harrisburg man whose family attended the church restored the heat using his skills and connections as an HVAC specialist. Twenty-five years ago, five Catholic churches merged into the renamed Mother Cabrini Church. It became […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
abc27 News

Pa. Insurance Department finds violations in UPMC’s health coverage/options procedures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After conducting an examination into the practices and procedures of UPMC Health Coverage, Inc. and UPMC Health Options, Inc. the Pennsylvania Insurance Department found a series of violations and has announced a $250,000 penalty. “Protecting consumers and holding businesses to the highest standards remains the Insurance Department’s top priority,” said Insurance […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy