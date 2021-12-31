PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

The actress was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on Jan. 17, 1922, as Betty Marion White. But before she turned 2, amid the Great Depression, her family moved to the Los Angeles area, where her show business career kicked off at age 8 with a role on the radio program “Empire Builders.”
So she decided to become a writer instead and penned herself into a lead role in a play at Horace Mann Elementary School in Beverly Hills. Her first television appearance came three months after she graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1939, White said in a 1994 interview for the Archive of American Television .
White was married three times, but said her third husband, Allen Ludden, was the love of her life. The pair was married from 1963 until Ludden’s death in 1981.
White died less than 3 weeks from her 100th birthday.
In the wake of Betty White's passing, fans and fellow comedians are sharing their goodbyes alongside some of their favorite memories of the TV and film icon, who died just weeks before her 100th birthday.
Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
Everyone’s favorite ‘Golden Girl’ Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve, and those who knew her best are paying tribute; Sandra Bullock’s will make you laugh and cry. There are so many moments in pop culture history Betty White will be remembered for: her...
Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
Young Betty White was a star long before the success of The Golden Girls. Set to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022, the eight-time Emmy winner has appeared in countless TV shows and movies over a career that has spanned more than seven decades. But things weren’t always easy for the legendary actress, especially early on.
Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
The world’s eternal golden girl Betty White passed away in Los Angeles on Friday, just 18 days shy of her 100th birthday. But fans of the beloved comic actress initially believed the news was a sinister hoax pulled by pranksters on the last day of 2021. White had been...
Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The late Betty White lived for almost a century and enjoyed a long life full of prestige, laughs and Hollywood glamour. Despite the comedy icon having more than 120 screen credits to her name, there was one role that she never experienced: mother. White had been open throughout the course...
Betty White’s longtime crush Robert Redford honored her in the sweetest way, following her heartbreaking death on Dec. 31. Before her death at 99, Betty White admitted that she was still crushing on hunky actor Robert Redford. And following her passing, the 85-year-old shared a special tribute to her, while admitting that he had a crush on her, too.
Betty White is turning 100. To put her longevity in perspective, consider other celebrities born in 1922 — Judy Garland, Bea Arthur, Ava Gardner, Redd Foxx, Telly Savalas, Veronica Lake, Stan Lee, Kurt Vonnegut, Jack Klugman, Jack Kerouac, Charles Schulz, Doris Day, Barbara Hale… we could go on. They all seem to belong to another era. Betty White is for every generation.
“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
