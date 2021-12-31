ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) - Six gunmen fired more than 65 rounds on a Philadelphia street, sending nighttime pedestrians on a busy block teeming with markets and restaurants scrambling for cover and injuring six people, at least one of them critically, police said Friday. Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in...

CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Female Victim Found Shot Dead, Lying On A Street In Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a female victim was found dead in Wilkinsburg. Police say they responded to 1300 block of Wood Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a woman lying in the street. Police were not immediately able to determine her age but said she had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation. They ask anyone with information about this incident to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
WILKINSBURG, PA
fox29.com

Suspects sought in double homicide at Philadelphia gentlemen's club

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have identified two suspects wanted in a double homicide that happened outside a Philadelphia gentlemen's club on Tuesday. Investigators say a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds when an argument turned deadly in the parking lot of Club Risqué on Tacony Street around 2:30 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Woman reported missing in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 47-year-old Missing Person Aisha Smith. She was last seen on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021, on the 55XX block of Pine Street. She is 5’7″, 200 lbs., brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with any information on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘We’re Not Safe Here’: Business Owners Reveal Fears After Man Shot, Killed Inside North Philadelphia Store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s record homicide rate continues to climb. In the latest deadly shooting, police say a man was killed inside an electronics store in North Philadelphia. Now business owners in the area are revealing their fears while trying to earn a living. Police believe the deadly shooting was targeted. As Philadelphia grapples with its staggering homicide rate, businesses are left to cope with the city’s gun violence crisis. No comment from a man opening up Techish Wednesday morning, hours after a deadly shooting happened inside. “It appears that this victim was targeted because he was hit multiple times,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Car In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a murder in North Philadelphia. Investigators found a 30-year-old man shot in a car near 16th and Susquehanna Streets just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. He died at the hospital about a half-hour later. Police believe the gunman shot the man at close range, hitting him in the chest and torso. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Woman Wanted In Connection With Shooting Death Of Mother’s Fiancé, Prosecutors Say

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Merion Township police are searching for a Philadelphia woman who they say shot and killed her mother’s fiancé in the lobby of a Bala Cynwyd apartment building. Samiyah Williams, 24, is wanted for killing 49-year-old Adrionne Reaves. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Delwyn Apartments at 20 St. Asaphs Road on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the lobby around 9:55 p.m. and found Reaves dead from a shot to the head. Investigators learned Reaves and his fiancée got into an argument in the apartment parking lot more than an hour before the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman In Critical Condition, 4 Others Hurt After Germantown Shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A late night shooting in Germantown sent five people to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition, according to Philadelphia police. A police source tells CBS3’s Natasha Brown the shooting involved six suspects, with the lone female victim being an unintended target. Those sources went on to say eight guns were used in the incident, which resulted in 87 shots fired. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old woman with gunshots to the chest and torso. She is currently in critical condition. The four other victims were all men and arrived at the hospital in private vehicles. All of them are considered stable. Two of the victims fired back, police sources said. All the victims are between ages 19 and 29. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here  
PHILADELPHIA, PA

